Deloitte: Demand for Fresh Food Shows No Signs of Cooling Yet Consumers are Checking Out More Frozen Alternatives

The August edition of the Wine Analytics Report showed consumer spending on domestic wine, including bulk imports, increased 10% versus last year, to $51.8 billion in the 12 months ending in August, market research firm bw166 reported, despite the spread of variants of COVID-19. The increase in total spending comes with improving on-premise sales, retail sales holding steady and an increase in winery direct-to-consumer shipment value and volume in August. Spending on table wines increased by more than 10%, while sparkling wines gained 2%. Bulk imports increased 9%, while spending on other traditional wines, a relatively small component of total spending, fell 10%. Total case volumes for all domestic wines increased 3% during the period to nearly 313 million. The value of the total wine market in the U.S. was $75.4 billion in the 12 months ended August, an 11% increase over last year. Spending on domestic wines drove the increase, accounting for an extra $4.6 billion in consumer purchases. Packaged imports posted stronger growth at 13%, adding $2.7 billion in sales to total $23.5 billion.

RETAIL ・ 1 DAY AGO