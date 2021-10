The next decade is being forecast as generally favorable for suppliers of automotive tooling, according to Harbour Results Inc. (HRI) of Southfield, MI. As manufacturing generally, and the automotive industry in particular, have weathered the COVID-19 pandemic better than initial expectations, “that’s helping the toolmakers quite a bit,” said Laurie Harbour, President and CEO of HRI. The company shared findings from its “2021 Automotive Tooling Outlook” report in an Oct. 19 webinar.

