Google's Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are just about to arrive, so getting a Pixel 5 right now will almost certainly lead to instant buyer's remorse. (Here's how to watch the Pixel's reveal event on Oct. 19.) Judging by all the buzz about Google's new phone, the Pixel 6 platform will be a gigantic leap forward in terms of power, performance, features and design. We're excited to get our hands on the Pixel 6. The new Pixel may be more exciting than the iPhone 13. That said, Google's new flagship class phones will also likely have sky-high sticker prices to match.

CELL PHONES ・ 12 DAYS AGO