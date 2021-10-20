CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ATA Truck Tonnage Index Increased 2.4% in September

 9 days ago

American Trucking Associations' advanced seasonally adjusted (SA) For-Hire Truck Tonnage Index increased 2.4% in September after rising 0.3% in August. In September, the index equaled 112.9 (2015=100) compared with 110.2 in August. "The drivers of truck freight, including retail, construction, and manufacturing, plus a surge in imports, are helping...

aikenceo.com

Trucking Workforce Issues Top The List Of Industry Concerns

Today, the American Transportation Research Institute, the trucking industry's not-for-profit research organization, released its 17th annual Top Industry Issues report, identifying a number of the industry's key concerns including the driver shortage, driver retention, driver compensation, lawsuit abuse reform, truck parking and for the first time, the shortage of diesel technicians.
INDUSTRY
sgbonline.com

Delta Apparel Revenue Increases Six Percent In Fiscal 2021 September Quarter

Delta Apparel Inc. said it expects overall net sales for the 2021 September quarter to be approximately $114 million, an increase of about 6 percent over last year’s fourth-quarter sales calculated on a comparable 13-week basis. Earnings for the 2021 September quarter are anticipated to be in the range of...
ECONOMY
#U S Economy#Trucking#Truck Drivers#Ata Truck Tonnage#Sa
Tire Business

Truck driver shortage reaches 'historic' heights — ATA

NASHVILLE — The shortage of truck drivers in the U.S. has reached historic highs, according to the American Trucking Associations. The ATA estimates the industry lacks 80,000 drivers, but based on driver demographic trends, including gender and age, as well as expected freight growth, the shortage could surpass 160,000 by 2030.
INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

Out of sight: September used truck prices continue skyward

Editor’s Note: Updates with comments from Volvo and Rush Enterprises. J.D. Power Valuation Services said the group of late-model used trucks it follows cost 85% more for the first nine months this year versus 2020 as demand far outstripped supply. The prices paid may leave today’s desperate buyers holding the...
RETAIL
calculatedriskblog.com

NAR: Existing-Home Sales Increased to 6.29 million in September

Existing-home sales rebounded in September after seeing sales wane the previous month, according to the National Association of Realtors®. Each of the four major U.S. regions witnessed increases on a month-over-month basis. From a year-over-year timeframe, one region held steady while the three others each reported a decline in sales.
REAL ESTATE
calculatedriskblog.com

AIA: "Demand for design services continues to increase" in September

Note: This index is a leading indicator primarily for new Commercial Real Estate (CRE) investment. From the AIA: Demand for design services continues to increase. Architecture firms continue to report increasing demand for design services in September, according to a new report today from The American Institute of Architects (AIA).
REAL ESTATE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
eyeonhousing.org

Falling Lumber, Concrete Prices Offset Steel Increases in September

Prices paid for goods used in residential construction ex-energy decreased 0.8% in September (not seasonally adjusted), according to the latest Producer Price Index (PPI) report released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The decrease was largely driven by lower lumber and concrete products prices and was the second monthly decline since the start of the last recession. The price index of services inputs to residential construction also decreased in September, driven by smaller gross profit margins of building materials retailers.
INDUSTRY
NBC San Diego

Treasury Yields Gain After Retail Sales Increase in September

U.S. Treasury yields rose on Friday morning after retail sales for September showed a surprise increase. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note climbed by 5.3 basis points to 1.572% at 4:10 p.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond added 2 basis points, rising to 2.045%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.
RETAIL
pnwag.net

Food Prices Show Massive Increase In September

The recent consumer prince index report surprised a lot of analysts showing higher than expected inflation during September and among food, the inflation leaders. Grocery store food prices rose an average of 1.1% last month. Agriculture department analyst Carolyn Chelius says food prices, on average, rise by only about 2% by an entire year.
BUSINESS
wallstreetwindow.com

Groceries Feed Gains in the Everyday Price Index in September – Robert Hughes

The AIER Everyday Price Index increased by 0.6 percent in September, the tenth consecutive month of gain. Over the last 10 months, the monthly increases have been between 0.4 percent and 1.2 percent, putting the 10-month gain at 7.5 percent or an annualized pace of 9.1 percent. Including the two months prior to the run of increases, the 12-month gain is 7.2 percent, the fastest pace since September 2008.
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

EIA reports a weekly climb in U.S. crude supplies, but stocks at a key delivery hub decline

The Energy Information Administration reported on Wednesday that U.S. crude inventories rose by 4.3 million barrels for the week ended Oct. 22. On average, analysts polled by S&P Global Platts expected a 100,000-barrel decline, but the American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday reported a 2.3 million-barrel climb, according to sources. The EIA also reported weekly inventory declines of 2 million barrels for gasoline and 400,000 barrels for distillates. The S&P Global Platts survey expected supplies to decrease by 2.7 million barrels for gasoline and 2 million barrels for distillates. The EIA data showed crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., storage hub fell by 3.9 million barrels for the week. Oil prices continued to trade lower after the EIA data. December West Texas Intermediate crude contract fell 83 cents, or 1%, at $83.82 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, little changed from $83.81 before the supply data.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

ATA’s Spear gets specific on vaccine mandate: Trucking should have an exemption

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — What the American Trucking Associations wants from the federal government facing a vaccine mandate is now clear: an exemption. Earlier statements by both the ATA and the Truckload Carriers Association had criticized the proposed mandate without offering a specific alternative. But in a letter sent last week...
NASHVILLE, TN
bulletin-news.com

The Increase To UK Cost Of Living Slowed Down In September – Economists Say

According to official data, price increases slowed marginally in September when the economy reopened. In the year to September, the rise in the cost of living, as measured by the Consumer Prices Index, decreased to 3.1 percent, down from 3.2 percent in August. The major driver of price increases was...
BUSINESS
thecentersquare.com

Virginia’s September revenue increased 18% from last year

(The Center Square) – Virginia’s revenue for September increased by more than 18% from the previous year when the state was imposing harsher COVID-19 mitigation measures, according to Secretary of Finance Joe Flores’s office. Revenue collections were up 18.4% from last year and up 10.6% since the start of the...
VIRGINIA STATE

