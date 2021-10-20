Almost 500k Attend 2021 Georgia National Fair

| Recently, Sen. Larry Walker (R – Perry) was awarded the 2021 Chairman’s Award from the Georgia Aviation Hall of Fame (GAHF) for his support of their work to preserve Georgia’s rich aviation history and promote the state’s robust aviation industry. Located at the Museum of Aviation in Warner Robins, the GAHF annually inducts Georgians into the Hall of Fame who have made significant contributions to aviation through their leadership, innovation, courage and service. The GAHF seeks to support and grow Georgia’s aviation economy by highlighting the contributions of Georgia’s aviation pioneers and educating Georgia’s youth on the wide range of attractive career opportunities in aviation.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO