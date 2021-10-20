CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Almost 500k Attend 2021 Georgia National Fair

savannahceo.com
 9 days ago

The 2021 Georgia National Fair has released its total...

savannahceo.com

mainstreetnews.com

Jackson-Empower FFA brings home awards from Georgia National Fair

The Jackson-Empower FFA show team traveled to the Georgia National Fair in Perry with the lamb and cattle teams both being named Grand Champion County Group of Five. Jackson-Empower FFA members were named Overall Supreme Champion Heifer (Morgan McDaniel) and 3rd Overall (Halley Elrod), Champion High Percent and Purebred Simmental, (Morgan McDaniel) Reserve Champion Simmental (Savanah Page), Champion Limousin (Keely Shultz) Champion Charolais (Halley Elrod), Champion Hereford (Clay Lawrence), and Champion Hair Sheep (Anna Brown).
JACKSON, GA
spectrumlocalnews.com

N.C. State Fair celebrates 2021 event despite low attendance

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Organizers are celebrating the 2021 N.C. State Fair, despite seeing its lowest attendance total in more than a decade due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The News & Observer of Raleigh reports that with preliminary totals collected through Sunday, officials said the fair drew 821,463 people,...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

First days of State Fair see lagging attendance despite usual fanfare

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. First days of State Fair see lagging attendance despite usual fanfare. Fairgoers were still enjoying the sights, rides and tastes of the North Carolina State...
Troy Messenger

Pike County Youths place in Alabama National Fair

Youths from across the state exhibited livestock during the Alabama National Fair in Montgomery October 9-14. The Alabama Farmers Federation and Alfa Insurance sponsor the fair’s livestock shows. Two Pike County youths, Greer Jones and Annabelle Wesley, placed in the Alabama National Fair. Events included the Youth Beef Show, Youth...
WWAY NewsChannel 3

2021 NC State Fair reports lowest total attendance since 2008

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) — This year’s NC State Fair saw its lowest attendance since 2008, according to preliminary attendance numbers. The fair said the numbers for its final weekend are not finalized. Still, that Saturday and Sunday saw the highest turnout this year. The fair expects to have final attendance...
KATV

More than 500,000 people attend Arkansas State Fair; largest in 81-year history

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV) — More than 500,000 people attended the Arkansas State Fair this year, making it the largest fair in its 81-year history, officials reported Monday. The total number of people that went during the 10-day run in Little Rock was 539,358, fair officials said. That number surpassed the previous record which was set in 2015.
savannahceo.com

Sen. Larry Walker Receives Chairman’s Award from Georgia Aviation Hall of Fame

| Recently, Sen. Larry Walker (R – Perry) was awarded the 2021 Chairman’s Award from the Georgia Aviation Hall of Fame (GAHF) for his support of their work to preserve Georgia’s rich aviation history and promote the state’s robust aviation industry. Located at the Museum of Aviation in Warner Robins, the GAHF annually inducts Georgians into the Hall of Fame who have made significant contributions to aviation through their leadership, innovation, courage and service. The GAHF seeks to support and grow Georgia’s aviation economy by highlighting the contributions of Georgia’s aviation pioneers and educating Georgia’s youth on the wide range of attractive career opportunities in aviation.
savannahceo.com

GACVB's Jay Markwalter on Georgia's Tourism Industry

Jay Markwalter with the Georgia Association of Convention & Visitors Bureaus talks about getting Georgia's tourism industry back to normal. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact us.
valdostatoday.com

2021 Georgia National Antique Agriculture Show, Perry Georgia Auto Fair

The 32 nd Annual Georgia National Fair may have ended, but there is year-round family fun to be had at the Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter. November 11th, 12th, and 13th, the Perry Georgia Auto Fair and the Georgia National Antique Agriculture Show are teaming up to bring an educational and fun.
savannahceo.com

MBS Equipment Company Unveils New East Coast Headquarters in Georgia

Governor Brian P. Kemp announced MBS Equipment Company (MBSE) is opening its new east coast headquarters in Georgia. MBSE is the largest studio-based equipment company in the world for film, television, and events. The headquarters, based in Fayette County at Trilith Studios, will span 100,000 square feet, making it the company’s largest global hub.
41nbc.com

E.coli investigation underway after Georgia National Fair

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – State health officials identified 4 cases of E.coli in children who attended the Georgia National Fair. The North Central Health District and the Department of Public Health are working with fair employees to investigate. The cases are in children who live across the state, and each...
Free Lance-Star

State Fair officials pleased with attendance numbers

State Fair of Virginia officials were pleased with the number of visitors who came to the State Fair in Caroline County Sept. 24 through Oct. 3, after the event was canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Pam Wiley, communications director for the State Fair of Virginia, said 215,000...
uga.edu

UGA’s AGL group attends national agriculture policy institute

In September, 14 members of the 2021 class of Advancing Georgia’s Leaders in Agriculture and Forestry (AGL) had the opportunity to hone their skills in advocacy and communication by attending a national agriculture policy institute in Washington, D.C., where they engaged with a variety of stakeholders in agriculture and forestry.
Valley Times-News

Chambers County boy shines at Alabama National Fair goat show

On Saturday, Oct. 9, eight-year-old Walton Epperson from Chambers County won several awards at the Alabama National Fair Youth Goat Show. One of Epperson’s goats was chosen as both the Overall Grand Champion Fullblood Boer Doe and Grand Champion Fullblood Yearling Boer Doe. Another was both the Overall Reserve Champion Fullblood Boer Doe and Grand Champion Fullblood Junior Boer Doe. Epperson also won two second-place awards for the Beginner Premier Exhibitor competition and Beginner Showmanship competition.
savannahceo.com

Commissioner Gary Black Named 2021 National Friend of Extension

Georgia Commissioner of Agriculture Gary W. Black has been recognized as the 2021 National Friend of Extension by Epsilon Sigma Phi for his outstanding support for Extension. Commissioner Black was nominated for the national recognition by the University of Georgia's Alpha Beta chapter after being selected as the Georgia recipient in 2020.
savannahceo.com

Cosby Johnson on the New Georgia Chamber Regional Office in Brunswick

Vice President of Government Affairs for the Georgia Chamber Cosby Johnson talks about the new Coastal Office in Brunswick and the main areas of focus to grow the coastal region. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact us.
wtoc.com

First night of South Georgia State Fair canceled due to weather

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The first night of the South Georgia State Fair has been canceled due to inclement weather, according to the Exchange Club of Savannah. Opening night of the fair was scheduled for Thursday but will not take place due to the rain. The fair plans to...
