LAS VEGAS, Nev. – The doubles are not only good, they're doubling up at the ITA Mountain Regionals. The Colorado State's women's tennis team not only sent a doubles team to an ITA regional tennis tournament for the first time, the Rams did it twice in the same bracket as the tandems of Sarka Richterova and Somer Dalla-Bona, as well as Radka Buzkova and Matea Mihaljevic both reached Saturday's semifinal round with a pair of victories at the Fertitta Tennis Complex on the UNLV campus. Matches are set to begin at 10 a.m. (MT) on Saturday.

COLORADO STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO