The Batman shows off Robert Pattinson’s gritty hero. We got a second trailer for The Batman, at last (and FanDome saved the reveal for the very end of the day). We’re not even sure if he thinks he is a hero, but Pattison’s Batman is definitely Going Through Some Stuff. We didn’t learn a heck of a lot more about the characters in Matt Reeves’ interpretation of the Dark Knight’s saga. But the trailer showed off a Selina Kyle/Catwoman who seemed to be a master of disguises, and a Riddler with a much scarier vibe than we’ve seen in previous iterations. After several pandemic-related delays, The Batman comes to theaters on March 4th, 2022.

MOVIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO