Abbott Q3 Diagnostics Revenues Rise 48 Percent on Core Lab, Rapid Diagnostics Sales Growth

By staff reporter
360dx.com
 8 days ago

NEW YORK – Abbott reported Wednesday that its third quarter Diagnostics business revenues rose 48 percent year over year, mainly driven by sales in its Core Laboratory and Rapid Diagnostics businesses. For the three months ended Sept. 30, the Abbott Park, Illinois-based firm reported overall revenues of $10.93 billion,...

www.360dx.com

Rapid diagnostic tests (RDTs) are medical diagnostic tests that are fast and easy to carry out. These are low-cost membrane-based and disposable assays that enable to visible proof of the liquid analyte sample. RDTs are suitable for preliminary or emergency medical screening and for use in medicine facilities with limited resources. RDTs cab be an alternative to microscopy in some cases where there is no access to reliable microscopic diagnosis.
