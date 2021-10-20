CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Readers still weighing in on evil plans, cell phones

By Don Rush
clarkstonnews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou know, every once in a while your hero (that would be me) stumbles across something that strikes reader nerves. Just like the time I wrote about my evil plan when raising my kids, and how they turned out to be fine young men (even though they need haircuts). Last week,...

clarkstonnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Apple almost pulled Facebook and Instagram off iPhones after it found human trafficking was organised on apps

Apple threatened to pull Facebook and Instagram from its app stores after the social media giant’s apps were found to be used to sell maids in the Philippines.Internal documents, reportedly seen by the Associated Press, show that Facebook was “under-enforcing on confirmed abusive activity”.Facebook’s investigation into its platform found that “domestic workers frequently complained to their recruitment agencies of being locked in their homes, starved, forced to extend their contracts indefinitely, unpaid, and repeatedly sold to other employers without their consent” but that, “in response, agencies commonly told them to be more agreeable.”It also found that recruitment agencies dismissed “more...
CELL PHONES
TravelPulse

This Wellness Cruise Bans Cell Phones

Cruise Croatia’s 7-Nights Luxury Digital Detox Wellness Cruise is the ultimate luxury and wellness cruise, taking guests on a journey featuring yoga, meditation, clean eating and a comprehensive destination list featuring nine of Croatia’s best seaside ports, but there's a catch: your cell phone is banned. With sunrise meditation and...
YOGA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
higherperspectives.com

The 6 Signs Of An Intuition That Is Always On Point, And Should Be Listened To

The good news is that we all have intuition. Every single one of us. The bad news is, we don't all know how to tap into it. For some of us, our experience and natural abilities give us a much more powerful sense of intuition. Empaths for example are known to have an intuition that can almost feel supernatural in its strength.
HEALTH
The Independent

Internet obsessives scour Florida reserve for Laundrie clues showcasing possible ‘gator bones’ on social media

After the partial skeletal remains of Brian Laundrie were found in a park connected to the Carlton Reserve, internet-obsessed sleuths have been scouring the area searching for additional clues. Mr Laundrie was the person of interest in the disappearance and death of his fiancé, Gabby Petito. Ms Petito's body was found on 19 September and was ruled a homicide from manual strangulation. Mr Laundrie's remains were found just over a month later on 20 October. The Sarasota County medical examiner used dental records to confirm the skeletal remains were those of Mr Laundrie. One woman, whose Twitter name...
INTERNET
Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service

OPINION: ‘My proving ground was the cell’: How I found freedom as a reader and writer while incarcerated

Shannon Ross is the founder and executive director of the The Community, a nonprofit organization working to help incarcerated Wisconsinites prepare for re-entering their life after their release, as well as a graduate student at UW-Milwaukee and co-owner of a transportation company. Throughout his adulthood, Ross has been an avid...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Bored Panda

50 Times Siblings Pulled Such Great Pranks, They Just Had To Share Them Online

The best thing about being part of a family is the fact that someone truly understands you and knows who you are, in your heart of hearts. It’s our greatest strength… and our biggest weakness. You see, when you move aside all the wholesomeness and heart-warming stuff, you realize that the people closest to you have an unprecedented wealth of information on how to push your buttons and make you laugh. Maybe even at the same time! That’s where practical jokes come in.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
wbfo.org

COVID still weighs heavy on everyday lives of NYers

It was March 2020 when the coronavirus pandemic began, but a new poll out from Siena College Thursday finds COVID decisions still weigh heavy on the minds of New Yorkers every day. The poll asked people about their comfort level in different situations and found nearly all New Yorkers are...
PUBLIC HEALTH
hawaiinewsnow.com

Entertainment Report: How Bruno will keep cell phones out

Billy V met up with Stephen Hill. He's the actor who plays TC on Magnum PI. What he hopes for his character this season. A 100-year-old book was found at Konawaena High School with some interesting parallels to the current time. Entertainment: Hawaii contestants get face time in most recent...
TV & VIDEOS
Minnesota Daily

Boru: How attached are you to your cell phone?

Recently, I created a policy that I have vowed to abide by to the best of my ability. I told myself that when I am out in public with someone else, I would never use my phone unless it was completely necessary. As you can imagine, I caught myself multiple times reaching for my phone to check for any notifications. I have no idea what I so desperately wanted to check for, but my hand began to reach out for my phone and I brought it back at the last moment. One day, I decided to keep my phone completely out of sight. I now keep it in my pocket or in my purse when I carry it.
CELL PHONES
WZOZ 103.1

What if You Get Lost and Your Cell Phone Battery Is Dying?

When I think back to my younger years, I am baffled by how I lived with such abandon, not even considering the dangers that lurk around every corner. Maybe my way of thinking has changed because I'm now a mom or maybe my change in thinking is a result of age and maturity, but I often find my mind wandering to the "what-ifs."
CELL PHONES
WKRG

Best cell phones for seniors

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Whether your beloved aging parent is blowing up TikTok with their humorous content or has difficulty figuring out how to turn on the new PC you just bought for them, seniors having a reliable means of keeping in touch can sometimes mean the difference between life and death. The senior in your life deserves an affordable phone that is easy to use. Thankfully, the Moto G Stylus combines the versatility of a smartphone with the comfort and familiarity of a pen or pencil, making it ideal for seniors.
CELL PHONES
Daily Mail

Mark Zuckerberg's wife Priscilla Chan says her two daughters, aged five and four, are already learning to code with their father - and admits she thought her husband was a 'bit of a rebel' when they first met at Harvard

Mark Zuckerberg's wife Priscilla Chan has revealed how her two daughters, aged five and four, are already learning to code with their tech-whizz father. The American philanthropist and a former paediatrician, 36, also admitted that she thought her Facebook-founder husband was a 'bit of a rebel' when they first met at Harvard 18 years ago.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
InspireMore

‘In the middle of the night, I heard our door creak open. I froze. It didn’t make a sound, but it silently drifted closer.’: Woman shares hilariously terrifying mom fail

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “I don’t do scary movies…I watched Paranormal Activity about 5 years ago and still have demon-related PTSD. In the middle of the night, I heard our bedroom door creak open. I figured it was Lennox but it was pitch-black so I couldn’t tell. I blinked away the sleep so I could help him up into our bed. Instead, in the doorway was a set of terrifying glowing eyes and mouth. It wasn’t a random light and it was hovering only a foot or so above the ground.
RELIGION
TODAY.com

Toddler accidentally goes live on Instagram, broadcasts mom in the shower

One mom had an eye-soapening experience when her toddler accidentally broadcast her live on Instagram while she was showering. Brianna Loos first shared the cautionary tale last month in a now-viral TikTok video. Loos, 31, of Rochester, New York, told TODAY Parents that she let her 3-year-old daughter, Emery, use...
ROCHESTER, NY
spring.org.uk

Six Simple Signs Of A Narcissist

One of the most commonly believed signs of a narcissist is a myth. It is commonly believed that people who talk about themselves a lot reveal that they are narcissists. However, while studies find many signs of being a narcissist, this is not one of them. Narcissists do not use...
MENTAL HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy