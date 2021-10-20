CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dak Prescott injury: Jerry Jones gives update on Dallas Cowboys quarterback

By Stephen Samra about 15 hours
The Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott escaped New England with a victory, but they didn’t escape unscathed. With the quarterback dealing with a calf injury following the win, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones gave an update on Prescott.

“I think the fact that the bye is there, my feeling is that ought to take care of it in terms of enough time for it to get to where he can really compete normally,” Jones said, via the Dallas Morning News. “So, I think I would be probably a little concerned, a little concerned if we were playing this week. But the fact we got two could help it in terms of me, my mind, Dr. Jones being comfortable.”

Evidently, the Cowboys bye week came at the perfect time. If not, Jones mentions the drama would be about whether or not Prescott would play.

Additionally, Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy revealed earlier that Prescott will take this week off to recover from the injury. Furthermore, the medical staff is “optimistic” the quarterback will be ready for their next game. Hopefully a week removed from practice is what he needs to get back into game shape.

Jones celebrated as Prescott finished Sunday’s victory with impressive numbers, completing 36-of-51 passes for 445 yards and three touchdowns. He has been an integral part of a Dallas offense thank ranks top five in the NFL.

Prescott’s health has been a major concern for the Cowboys especially since last year. The quarterback suffered a season-ending ankle injury as Dallas missed the playoffs. This year, they look like the clear favorite to win the NFC East and return to the postseason.

Troy Aikman: ‘The timing obviously is good for him.’

As Jones hopes Prescott is able to play on Oct. 30th, a Cowboys legend detailed the injury. According to Troy Aikman, the injury is painful — but a week off is just what the former Mississippi State quarterback needed.

“I tore part of the muscle against Washington, and I could not even have come back in the game and played and didn’t,” Aikman told The Ticket 96.7. “And I think based on what I saw of Dak walking off the field, I don’t think he could have came back and played if it has gone further. But can he play? Yeah. … the timing obviously is good for him.

“What I found is I played the next week, and I was doubtful as to whether I would be able to do it. But I think the great thing about playing quarterback relative to other positions is unless you just can’t throw the ball, something is wrong with your shoulder or elbow or something to that nature, then you can manage the injuries a little bit better.”

While Jerry Jones heart may have dropped when he heard Dak Prescott was injured, he can take solace in the fact that his star investment shouldn’t miss any time.

