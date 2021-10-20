Daily briefing: On division races, Cincinnati’s shutdown corner and SEC alcohol sales

Cincinnati CB Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Ivan Maisel’s “Daily Briefing” for On3:

Pitt basically can sew up division title

It’s way too early to settle division races — or is it? No. 1 Georgia, obviously, has won the SEC East. The Dawgs would have to lose twice to lose the division. Anyone see that happening? No. 23 Pitt (5-1, 2-0) is two games up in the loss column over Virginia (5-2, 3-2) in the ACC Coastal. The Panthers are a 3.5-point favorite at home Saturday against Clemson, breaking the Tigers’ streak of 64 regular-season games (dating to 2016) as the favorite. If Pitt wins — and let’s face it, Pitt should win — it will take an injunction to keep the Panthers out of Charlotte on the first Saturday in December.

Sauce Gardner is hot

It can be difficult to quantify the contribution of defensive backs, especially when they are so good that opposing teams don’t even look at their side of the field. Cincinnati junior corner Sauce Gardner plays the boundary, no one throws at him and he still is having a huge effect on the game. Cincinnati sent out these numbers, from Pro Football Focus: In six games, opponents have thrown a total of 18 passes to a receiver Gardner is covering. Quarterbacks have completed eight (for 47 yards), and Gardner has intercepted two. Not only that, the second-ranked Bearcats lead the nation in pass efficiency defense (87.9). They are second nationally in completion percentage defense (49.5 percent, behind only Fresno State). Those numbers should hold up Saturday. Cincinnati plays Navy, whose quarterbacks are 22-of-51 in six games.

Greg Sankey as Carrie Nation

Hey, SEC football fan: Did you know Greg Sankey can decide whether you can drink beer at a game? The conference hit Tennessee hard Monday, assessing a $250,000 fine, but also warning that if the school doesn’t do its best to identify the can-/bottle-tossers from Saturday night, and shore up its management of alcohol consumption, the league may cut off alcohol sales at Neyland Stadium. Shouldn’t that be up to Knox County or the state of Tennessee? Herb Vincent of the SEC office explained: For years, only the SEC among major conferences had a policy banning alcohol sales. When league presidents rescinded the ban, they insisted upon the conference maintaining the power to restrict sales if alcohol sales caused “game management issues,” such as, for instance, using cans or bottles as projectiles. Which brings us back to Knoxville.