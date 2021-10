KEARNEY, Neb. — According to the U.S. National Institutes of Health, experts are seeing the negative effects of the coronavirus pandemic in autistic research. The CDC said one in 54 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with autism and behavior problems, like autism, are more common among children aged six to 11 than children younger or older. Sarah Kuhl, behavioral analyst at the Spectrum Center in Kearney, said many people would be surprised to find out the impact last year had on autistic children.

KEARNEY, NE ・ 8 DAYS AGO