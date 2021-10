US Secretary of State Antony Blinken promised Wednesday to welcome and respond to all internal dissent and to review any missteps in the evacuation from Afghanistan. In a speech on the modernization of the State Department, the top US diplomat also laid out plans for a new cyber bureau to handle rising hacking threats and a greater focus on global challenges such as climate change and public health. Speaking at the Foreign Service Institute, the State Department's training center in suburban Washington, Blinken said that he has "revitalized" the agency's celebrated "dissent channel." "Dissent is patriotic. And it should be not just protected; it should be and will be welcomed," Blinken said.

