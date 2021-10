Transplanting trees is not difficult as long as the tree trunk is no more than two inches in diameter. (If the trunk is larger than two inches you’ll need a professional.) Before transplanting a tree, choose the new site, assessing the sun/shade exposure that the tree needs and the future spacing requirements (how big will it get) including any neighboring plants. Then prep the tree to be transplanted at least a month to three months ahead of time. Transplanting needs to be done when the tree is dormant, either in late fall after it’s lost its leaves or in early spring before the first buds.

