Giants' Kadarius Toney among PFF's highest-graded rookies

By Dan Benton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
The career of New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney did not get off to a stellar start. Due to injury, personal issues and some other odds and ends, Toney barely saw the field throughout the summer.

Things got no better to start the season as Toney was underused by offensive coordinator Jason Garrett, who claimed that was a product of Toney’s lack of practice.

However, things quickly began to round into shape in Week 4 against the New Orleans Saints when Toney caught six passes for 78 yards. The following week against Dallas, he erupted for nearly 200 yards.

The electricity Toney brings to the table was evident. His start and stop ability is mind-blowing, and how he makes the world’s best athletes miss is jarring.

Unfortunately, Toney’s ascension grinded to halt this past week when he reaggravated an ankle injury against the Los Angeles Rams.

Despite the overall inconsistency, Toney has still graded out as one of Pro Football Focus’ top rookies through six weeks.

7. WR KADARIUS TONEY, NEW YORK GIANTS

PFF overall grade: 77.0

Toney aggravated his ankle injury just six snaps into last Sunday’s game against the Rams. In the two games prior, when he first cracked the starting lineup, Toney racked up 267 yards on 16 catches with eight broken tackles.

It was easy to pile on Toney early this year and yes, he’s certainly made some mistakes (see: throwing a punch against Dallas), but the potential is off the charts. Dare we say it’s Odell Beckham-like?

• Film study: Why Kadarius Toney could become NFL’s most versatile, explosive weapon

WFAN Sports Radio

Saquon Barkley, Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney all miss Giants practice with injuries

The Giants were still without a number of key offensive weapons at Wednesday’s practice, making their status for this weekend against the Panthers very much up in the air. Saquon Barkley, who suffered an ankle injury against the Cowboys in Week 5 and did not play against the Rams this past weekend, remained out on Wednesday, as did two of the team’s top receivers in Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney.
NFL
chatsports.com

Giants Q&A: Did Kadarius Toney's early exit alter plan? Sure did

Kadarius Toney of the Giants runs with the ball after making a catch against the Rams at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. Credit: Mike Stobe. How much did the loss of Kadarius Toney impact the Giants’ plans on offense?. A lot. Like, a whole lot. And the Giants weren’t shy about...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

