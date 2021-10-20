Call and Response: On the Inextricable History of Music and Black Struggle

Mark Whitaker is the author of "Smoketown: The Unknown Story of the Other Great Black Renaissance." Previously, he was managing editor of CNN and editor of Newsweek. Movie award season will soon be upon us, and with it more passionate debate over the status of Blacks in Hollywood. Not so long ago, the hashtag #OscarsSoWhite swept through social media when for two straight years not a single actor or actress of color was nominated for an Academy Award. In 2016, Oscars host Chris Rock joked: “I’m here at the Academy Awards. Otherwise known as the White People’s Choice Awards.” Reforms in the demonstrably nondiverse and elderly Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences were promised, but the results have been mixed, from the surprise best-picture triumph of “Moonlight” in 2017 to the controversial losses of “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” stars Chadwick Boseman and Viola Davis this year. While the Oscars provide only one snapshot of progress, and a theater-emptying pandemic has further blurred the overall picture, it still seems like a timely moment for a book that puts this headline-making discussion into historical perspective, as the journalist turned popular historian and biographer Wil Haygood sets out to do in “Colorization: One Hundred Years of Black Films in a White World.”

