CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Why Gossip Girl is the Best Show to Exist

By Mallory Reid
chambleeblueandgold.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe best show to ever be put on Netflix is “Gossip Girl.” The storyline consists of rich high schoolers who live in New York City. There is a secret gossip website that exploits different people each day, spanning from someone cheating on someone else to someone leaving town. Their lives consist...

chambleeblueandgold.com

Comments / 0

Related
TVOvermind

Why Kitty Forman was the Best Character on That ’70s Show

Any choice for the best character on That 70’s Show was bound to be kind of a tough one since the truth is that a lot of the characters do have their positive sides but they also have very big downsides that keep them from being the best they could be. Red Forman definitely wasn’t bound to be nominated as the best character since despite the fact that he’s a fan favorite of many people (it’s true) he’s still just gruff enough for people to think that he might be stuck somewhere in the middle. Kitty is the type of character that’s not perfect but is still far better than many of the other characters, and not because she tends to drown her issues in alcohol every now and then. Some folks would call that toxic and, well, it kind of is, but it managed to get Kitty through a few moments in her life, and as anyone that watched the show can remember, she wasn’t a raging alcoholic, at least as far as anyone could tell. She did do her best to keep her family from imploding and killing one another, and she was likely the most level-headed mother on the show.
TV SERIES
Distractify

From 'Gossip Girl' to 'You' on Netflix – What's Penn Badgely's Net Worth?

It’s easy to have a huge amount of respect for an actor like Penn Badgley who can take on some of the most creepy and daunting roles of all time. He’s now portrayed the role of internet stalkers twice in a row as Dan Humphrey in Gossip Girl and Joe Goldberg in Netflix's You. Being able to play a character so unlike your true self takes a lot of skill. Penn obviously has that level of skill, and that’s probably why his net worth is so impressive.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nate Archibald
In Style

Penn Badgley Named Dan's Most "Villainous" Gossip Girl Storyline

Penn Badgley, aka Joe, aka Dan, aka (DECADE-OLD SPOILER ALERT) Gossip Girl himself, has entered the chat … about him. In a video with Esquire, the You star answered questions about his career and the Brooklyn-dwelling character who started it all: Dan Humphrey. When asked to name the "absolute worst"...
TV SERIES
fangirlish.com

Kathryn Gallagher To Join The Cast Of ‘Gossip Girl’

We’re on a countdown to the return of Gossip Girl, because well, it’s Gossip Girl. We need Obie and JC to get called out for their shit. Sorry, we’re not okay with what they did and that it’s going to affect Zoya. Hey, maybe Obie’s sister coming into the Gossip...
TV SERIES
Thrillist

The Best Shows to Veg Out to on Hulu

After a long day, sometimes the only thing you want to do to unwind is to tune into TV. When you've had a hard day at work or are feeling stressed out by the news cycle, it's not just any kind of television that you're looking to stream, though. It's comfort series like comedies, reality TV, or shows you've watched episodes of 100 times that you want to press play on. With its vast streaming library, Hulu has more than a few options of series that you can absolutely veg out to. Here are a handful of picks that you can guarantee you'll enjoy bingeing for hours on end.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gossip Girl#Friendship#Brooklyn
WWD

Maeve Reilly Talks Megan Fox’s ‘Sexy,’ ‘Rock ‘n’ Roll’ Style and Coordinating With Machine Gun Kelly

Click here to read the full article. If anyone is having a big year for style, it’s Megan Fox. From her naked Mugler dress at the MTV VMAs to her scorching red cutout Peter Dundas gown at the Met Gala to her bright pink, Barbie-inspired Mach & Mach jumpsuit at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, the actress has elevated her red carpet and street style again and again.More from WWDHalloween 2021 Pop Culture-inspired CostumesPhotos of the Best Men's Fashion at the 2021 EmmysBackstage at David Koma Spring 2022 In the last few months, Fox’s outfits have caused constant frenzies on the internet, with...
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Grey's Anatomy star's absence explained in The Conners wedding episode

The Conners spoilers follow. The Conners aired a lovely episode last night (October 13) in the US, as Louise Goldufski became part of the family by marrying Dan Conner. But it wasn't all plain sailing, as a tornado threatened to completely derail the day. Thankfully, Jackie Harris stepped in and pronounced them husband and wife.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

After The Audience Booed, JoJo Siwa Revealed What Happened Between Her And Derek Hough On Dancing With The Stars

JoJo Siwa recently made Dancing With the Stars history, as she became part of the show’s first same-sex pairing. She and her pro dance partner, Jenna Johnson, have already been making waves on the ABC hit. Getting her start on Dance Moms, Siwa is no stranger to dance, though even she has to get critiqued from time to time. The singer/dancer is now speaking out about a recent moment between her and judge Derek Hough when it came to scoring.
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gossip
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars': Derek Hough Shrugs off Engagement Pressure Amid Lengthy Relationship

Derek Hough is laughing off any pressure to propose to longtime girlfriend Hayley Erbert. The Dancing With the Stars judge recently poked fun at the comments he gets to pop the question to his fellow dances with a video in which he pretends to ask Shania Twain to marry him mid-dance. He quipped in the caption, "Marriage? People keep asking me when I'm gonna propose to [Hayley Erbert] but the truth is I'm already married. To [Shania Twain]."
THEATER & DANCE
Fox News

Leni Klum joins dad Seal on red carpet in rare appearance

Leni Klum accompanied her dad, Seal, on the red carpet in a rare family outing. The 17-year-old aspiring model walked the red carpet with the musician, 58, for the premiere of the film "The Harder They Fall." The film was written and directed by Seal's (real name Henry Olusegun Adeola Samuel) brother, Jeymes Samuel.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy