Chelsea returns after the international break on top of the Premier League table with a tough battle against west London rival Brentford to look forward to. This will no way, shape or form be an easy match for the European Champions either. The newly promoted Bees have enjoyed a stunning start to life in the top flight, sitting pretty in seventh place after seven matches. Head coach Thomas Frank is working wonders in west London, as well. Numours key Chelsea players made their way back into first team training over the last week during the international break, so let’s take a look at who might start this weekend:

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 13 DAYS AGO