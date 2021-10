Scott T. Tagawa, MD, FACP: As far as advice for the average clinician who has prostate cancer as part of their practice, No. 1 is you’re not alone. Reach out to colleagues or friends. That may be someone within your practice who you may have trained with, or it may be someone at your local academic center, or across the world. Now that we’re so connected, whether that’s phone, email, or other, it’s important. Generally speaking, sometimes these curbside consultations are difficult on either end. I’m sure it’s happened to all of us. But sometimes it’s a simple question, and sometimes we’re able to do formal evaluations of individual patients. That’s one important fact to learn.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO