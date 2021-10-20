How many calories to loose weight and tone up

Hello! I just joined the site. I'm currently morbidly obese, right at the lower end of the bracket. I have been making some strides in exercise, having FINALLY found exercise videos I can follow that helps me sweat but doesn't injure me. I am not losing weight yet but am close. I need to seriously work on my nutrition but can't do the "programs" offered because of my diet (non-political vegetarian; please don't criticize). Having grown up in a dysfunctional family where food was one of the weird things they did, I had poor nutrition, lack of exercise, and lack of knowledge. I am learning a lot but still struggle with both knowing what good choices/portions are and in "just saying NO" to bad choices. I have, it seems, an increasing amount of reasons to lose weight, and am reminded of my health many times every day (mostly just from myself). My pretty-healthy husband tries to encourage me, but it's ultimately on me.

