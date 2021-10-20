FSU vs UMass

After my chaotic introduction to tennis last week, this week, my editors gave me an even more daunting task to cover: volleyball. I mean, I barely know enough about tennis to know who the top stars are. But volleyball? Yikes! I've never seen that sport before, only people casually playing together when I used to go to the beach in Maine or on Cape Cod. But, as a company man, I do what I am asked to do. Unlike my misadventure trying to get to the tennis court last week, this week it was a lot easier to reach my destination, as the volleyball game was happening right on campus at the Clark Athletic Center gymnasium. When I got there, I was pleasantly surprised to see that some guys from the campus baseball team, with whom I took classes, were there to watch the game. The UMass Boston Beacons were playing the Regis Pride. I had never been to a volleyball game before, but I was willing to give it a try.

BOSTON, MA ・ 6 DAYS AGO