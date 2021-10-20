FSU vs UMass

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
You are right Cad, all depends on which team shows up. Hopefully they continue the upward trend. The future recruiting classes depends on it. I’m still iffy in the future, but I’m hoping for the best. The five star guy seems firm on...

Spartanburg Herald-Journal

Clemson RB quits; Tigers lose second player to transfer portal in two days

For the second straight day, Clemson has lost a player to the transfer portal. Junior running back Michel Dukes, reports confirmed Tuesday evening, has left the team with the intention of finding another place to play. Junior safety Joseph Charleston put his name in the portal on Monday. Joseph Charleston:Clemson...
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

Steve Spurrier Thinks Florida Has 1 Major Problem

Florida kicked off the 2021 season with a solid 3-1 start, including a narrow two-point loss to then-No. 1 ranked Alabama. But since then, the Gators have dropped two of their last three games — falling to Kentucky in Week 5 and LSU in their most recent contest. There are...
FLORIDA STATE
Roll 'Bama Roll

Jumbo Package: Is Ed Orgeron hinting at a forfeit of next week’s Alabama game?

Happy Thursday, everyone. As you well know, Alabama is set to face LSU following this weekend’s bye. Lame duck coach Ed Orgeron made some pretty alarming comments yesterday. The LSU Tigers have so few players available because of injuries that they will be unable to hold a full football practice Wednesday, coach Ed Orgeron told reporters during a conference call.
ALABAMA STATE
theadvocate.com

The rundown on potential LSU coaches: 2 new names and 2 scratches

The games on the field have lost their luster in what has become something of a lost season for LSU football in 2021. One big game now outshines them all. The game to determine who wins the windfall to become the Tigers’ next coach. Athletic director Scott Woodward has made...
NFL
State
Georgia State
On3.com

Chandler Jackson, 2022 four-star, sets commitment date

Chandler Jackson, a 6-foot-4 shooting guard out of Memphis (Tenn.) Christian Brothers will announce his college decision on Friday, October 29th with On3 on Instagram live. The announcement can be watched here around 3:15-3:30 pm CT on Friday. Jackson, the No. 94 overall prospect in the On3 100, is deciding...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Kirk Herbstreit enters new name in USC head coaching search

As rumors swirl regarding USC’s head coaching search, ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit entered a new name in the coaching search. While the ESPN analyst admitted while he doesn’t believe he would leave, the Trojans should “knock on” Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly’s door. “I think Brian Kelly would be an...
NFL
fishduck.com

2021 Duck Football: The Most Entertaining Oregon Team EVER?

Is this the most mysterious Oregon football team you have ever followed? So much talent, yet so much of yet unrealized. Coaching errors that are egregious, but some great coaching that brought about victories seen in the national spotlight. Key players hurt, but new stars are emerging … and I am trying to figure out seven games games into the season what the real upside of the players and coaches is?
OREGON STATE
The Spun

2 Schools Listed As The Frontrunners For Arch Manning

Arch Manning, a five-star quarterback recruit out of Louisiana, was recently named the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2023 class by On3. The latest recruiting database has the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning as their No. 1 overall prospect for the 2023 class. Arch Manning, who plays for Isidore Newman in New Orleans, has racked up scholarship offers from nearly every major program in America.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
On3.com

Wisconsin loses starting defensive back to transfer portal

Wisconsin cornerback Donte Burton has entered the transfer portal, according to On3’s Matt Zenitz. The 5-foot-10 junior started five games for the Badgers over his first two seasons. Burton is a former three-star recruit from Loganville, Georgia. He chose Wisconsin over Notre Dame, Indiana and others. Over his career he...
WISCONSIN STATE
umassmedia.com

A newbie takes on UMass Boston volleyball

After my chaotic introduction to tennis last week, this week, my editors gave me an even more daunting task to cover: volleyball. I mean, I barely know enough about tennis to know who the top stars are. But volleyball? Yikes! I've never seen that sport before, only people casually playing together when I used to go to the beach in Maine or on Cape Cod. But, as a company man, I do what I am asked to do. Unlike my misadventure trying to get to the tennis court last week, this week it was a lot easier to reach my destination, as the volleyball game was happening right on campus at the Clark Athletic Center gymnasium. When I got there, I was pleasantly surprised to see that some guys from the campus baseball team, with whom I took classes, were there to watch the game. The UMass Boston Beacons were playing the Regis Pride. I had never been to a volleyball game before, but I was willing to give it a try.
BOSTON, MA
247Sports

FSU Baseball announces 2022 schedule

TALLAHASSEE — Florida State announced their 2022 bas eval schedule on Thursday. The schedule is below and the full release follows. Head coach Mike Martin Jr. announced Florida State baseball’s 2022 schedule Thursday, a 56-game slate that features 36 home games at Dick Howser Stadium and 30 total games against NCAA regional teams from last season.
FLORIDA STATE
FanSided

FSU football: Three thoughts on FSU 2022 recruiting

FSU football recruiting checks in with the No. 11 ranking in the 2022 cycle with 18 commitments. The coaching staff did a great job identifying targets early and getting them on campus multiple times once the dead period ended on June 1. Their efforts resulted in several players committing at...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

FSU, looking for 3 wins in a row, opens as massive favorite over UMass

Florida State, looking to win its third game in a row, opens as a 37-point favorite over UMass. The Seminoles host the one-win independent program on Saturday at noon. Vegas Insider released the opening odds on Sunday afternoon. FSU is coming off a bye week, following consecutive wins over Syracuse...
FLORIDA STATE
theosceola.com

FSU has some updates to depth chart ahead of UMass

Florida State’s depth chart for Saturday’s game against UMass on Saturday (noon on ACC Network) included very few changes. On offense, Maurice Smith and Baveon Johnson are listed as “or” starters at center. Kevin Knowles is listed as the starting nickel defensive back ahead of Jammie Robinson, who is the...
FLORIDA STATE
Tomahawk Nation

The Triple Option: FSU vs UMass instant reaction

The Florida State Seminoles took care of business at home against the University of Massachusetts Minutemen ending with a final tally of 59-3. Quarterback Jordan Travis led a dynamic running game in the first half that saw multiple players get productive touches. It also gained enough separation for backup quarterback Chubba Purdy to get some run.
FLORIDA STATE

