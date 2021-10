It's been an amazing decade-long ride for Tesla (TSLA) investors — literally better than any other S&P 500 stock. It's a millionaire maker. The consumer discretionary stock debuted on June 29, 2010, and it's up a stunning 21,323% since then to a new high Monday of 1,023.59. Tesla outperformed every single large stock currently in S&P 500 plus all those on the midsized S&P 400 and S&P 600 small caps on a percentage basis, shows an Investor's Business Daily analysis of data from S&P Global Market Intelligence and MarketSmith.

