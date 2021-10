The price of the Shiba Inu (SHIB) cryptocurrency increased by over 70% today. This is why it happened. The price of the Shiba Inu (SHIB) cryptocurrency has substantially increased this past month. Specifically, it increased by over 1,115% over the past month, over 136% this past week, and over 70% in the past 24 hours. According to CoinMarketCap, Shiba Inu was the third most traded cryptocurrency in the last 24 hours after Tether and Bitcoin.

STOCKS ・ 21 HOURS AGO