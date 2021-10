Welcome to this week’s ETF Insider. Bitcoin ETF sales soared out of the gate last week and sent ProShares’ rivals chasing after the first crypto strategy. But some advisors' home offices remain skeptical. We look at some early lessons from the launch. We also dig into what the explosion of ESG benchmarks from providers like S&P and MSCI means for ETF development – and what it doesn't show.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO