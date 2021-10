Carving pumpkins is an essential fall activity. But let’s be honest it’s tricky to do, can be slightly dangerous, and just takes a long time. But what if I told you there is an easier way to do it? A new pumpkin carving hack is certainly faster and perhaps even easier. Especially if you just want a face and not an intricate design. You just might need a pressure washer but if you can get your hands on one you’re in luck.

LIFESTYLE ・ 13 DAYS AGO