Myisha Cherry on Anger as a Tool for Defeating Racism

In June, 1981, the Black poet and activist Audre Lorde delivered the keynote address at the annual conference of the National Women’s Studies Association. In her speech, which was later published as the essay “The Uses of Anger: Women Responding to Racism,” Lorde argued that, to effectively address racial injustice, we must first acknowledge the anger that racism gives rise to—whether we are experiencing it personally or simply witnessing its effect on others—and then harness that anger as a tool. Anger transformed into action “is a liberating and strengthening act of clarification,” she said; white women, unsure how to express their anger at racism, too often transmute the emotion into useless guilt. “It is not the anger of other women that will destroy us but our refusals to stand still, to listen to its rhythms, to learn within it, to move beyond the manner of presentation to the substance, to tap that anger as an important source of empowerment.”

