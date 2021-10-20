CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myisha Cherry on Anger as a Tool for Defeating Racism

By Keen On
Literary Hub
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHosted by Andrew Keen, Keen On features conversations with some of the world’s leading thinkers and writers about the economic, political, and technological issues being discussed in the news, right now. In this episode,...

lithub.com

Comments / 1

The New Yorker

A Philosopher’s Defense of Anger

In June, 1981, the Black poet and activist Audre Lorde delivered the keynote address at the annual conference of the National Women’s Studies Association. In her speech, which was later published as the essay “The Uses of Anger: Women Responding to Racism,” Lorde argued that, to effectively address racial injustice, we must first acknowledge the anger that racism gives rise to—whether we are experiencing it personally or simply witnessing its effect on others—and then harness that anger as a tool. Anger transformed into action “is a liberating and strengthening act of clarification,” she said; white women, unsure how to express their anger at racism, too often transmute the emotion into useless guilt. “It is not the anger of other women that will destroy us but our refusals to stand still, to listen to its rhythms, to learn within it, to move beyond the manner of presentation to the substance, to tap that anger as an important source of empowerment.”
SOCIETY
Quinnipiac Chronicle

Halloween isn’t an excuse for racism

Halloween is a time where everyone can pretend to be someone else for a night. You can transform yourself into a big celebrity like Christina Aguilera or a fictional character like the Wicked Witch of the West — but nobody should appropriate another culture for their costume. Cultural appropriation is...
CELEBRITIES
Literary Hub

Margaret D. Jacobs on Our Troubled History of Injustice to Indigenous People

Hosted by Andrew Keen, Keen On features conversations with some of the world’s leading thinkers and writers about the economic, political, and technological issues being discussed in the news, right now. In this episode, Andrew is joined by Margaret D. Jacobs, the author of After One Hundred Winters: In Search...
SOCIETY
Literary Hub

On Channeling the Rage of Audre Lorde to Combat Racial Injustice

Researchers have found that anger, unlike fear, elicits approach tendencies—a propensity to move toward an object rather than away from it. This happens specifically when we feel anger in response to goal frustration, goal pursuit, and the attainments of rewards. Racial justice is an example of such a goal or reward.
CELEBRITIES
kuer.org

John McWhorter On Woke Racism

Are aspects of today’s so-called “woke” culture and anti-racism actually harming the cause of racial equality in America? Author and linguist John McWhorter says yes. In a new book, McWhorter claims that there have been three waves of anti-racist movements in United States history: first, the struggle to end slavery; then, the effort to eradicate racist attitudes; and now what he's termed the third wave — characterized by books like White Fragility, the policing of speech and behavior, and performative virtue-signaling. McWhorter says that the adherents to this third wave — "The Elect,” as he calls them — are part of a new religion that is intolerant to dissent and nuance, and that is ultimately harmful to people of color. John McWhorter joins us Friday at noon and Saturday at 11 a.m. to talk about Woke Racism: How a New Religion has Betrayed Black America. [Indie Bound| BookShop|Amazon]
SOCIETY
CNN

The myths about slavery that still hold America captive

(CNN) — At first, Clint Smith had trouble making out the objects beside a white picket fence in the distance. Then he drew closer; what he saw made him shudder. Planted in a garden bed in front of the fence were the heads of 55 Black men impaled on metal rods, their eyes shut and jaws clenched in anguish.
SOCIETY
HuffingtonPost

Native Americans Demand Fox News Apology, Firings Over Outrageously Racist Comments

A Native American organization is demanding a correction, apology and the firings of Fox News personnel for a series of racist comments. Fox News contributor Rachel Campos-Duffy, who appeared with her husband, former Wisconsin GOP Rep. Sean Duffy, said Wednesday on Fox News Primetime that Native Americans’ struggles have “everything to do with government dependency ... alcoholism and family breakdowns.”
SOCIETY
keizertimes.com

Commitment to equity and anti-racism

Satya Chandragiri, chair of the Salem-Keizer Public School Board. While I deeply continue to be concerned about the issue of addressing white supremacy and racism, but I am more concerned about our district and board’s ability and credibility to sustainably undertake this task at this time. Furthermore, I am concerned about continued alienation of our large sections of moderate community who are wrongly labeled as supremacist, race traitors, threatened, shamed, doxed, or further alienated or made invisible or discounted in this discussion.
SALEM, OR
NewsBreak
Society
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Did Halyna Hutchins Tweet, ‘I Have Information That Will Lead To Hillary Clinton’s Arrest’?

An image shared on Instagram claims that before her death, cinematographer Halyna Hutchins tweeted, “I have information that will lead to Hillary Clinton’s arrest.”. There is no evidence Hutchins sent the tweet. Fact Check:. The image of Hutchins supposedly tweeting about former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has circulated in...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Stephen King Addresses Gabby Petito Case, Brian Laundrie’s Death

In the twisted and brilliant mind of horror author Stephen King, finding out Brian Laundrie’s cause of death seems unlikely. The author tweeted out his thought on Sunday, Oct, 24. He referenced the growing opinion that Laundrie committed suicide after Petito’s parents reported her missing. “I suspect Brian Laundrie committed...
CELEBRITIES
mediaite.com

Native American Group Demands Fox News Hosts Be Fired for Tying Indigenous Peoples to ‘Racist’ Tropes of Violence, Alcoholism

A non-profit advocacy group for Native Americans is calling for Fox News to fire network hosts Jesse Watters and Rachel Campos-Duffy for their “racist” comments about indigenous people. The outrage stems from a recent segment of Fox News Primetime in which Watters and Campos-Duffy complained about Kamala Harris saying America...
SOCIETY

Comments / 0

