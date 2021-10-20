CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

"Presence"

northernexpress.com
 9 days ago

A contemporary figural exploration with local artists Paul Varga & Steve Toornman. These artists explore...

www.northernexpress.com

northernexpress.com

The Art of Lori Sikkema

Stop by the Visitor Center & view the fabric collage artwork of Lori Sikkema, on display through Oct. An Artist Reception will be held on Sun., Sept. 26 from 2-4pm.
VISUAL ART
northernexpress.com

Women of The Night

Nocturnes by Heidi Amenda Marshall - pastels; Mara Manning - oil & cold wax; Cynthia Marks - ceramic. The opening reception will be held on Sat., Oct. 16 from 6-8pm. Meet the artists, enjoy music & more. The exhibit runs through Nov. 15.
VISUAL ART
northernexpress.com

Close to Home: Contemporary Anishinaabek Artists

An exhibit of works from Anishinaabek artists in the region, supplemented by objects in the Dennos Museum Center’s collection. Artists include Kelly Church, Reneé Dillard, Jamie John, Yvonne Walker Keshick, & Jenna Wood. Represents current trends & connections to traditional practice by contemporary, working artists.
MUSEUMS
northernexpress.com

Nature Through Pastels

Four regional artists exhibit their pastel paintings through Oct. 29. Leelanau artists Julie Avery, Chris Nettleton & Jan Price; & Lesa Seefled of Grand Traverse County have each worked in the arts for some time & have more recently moved into painting with pastels through both individual & group explorations. Tues., Sept. 28, 6–8pm: Meet the artists & hear about their works at the library. Closed on Sundays.
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
northernexpress.com

Young Company Auditions for "Holiday Cabaret"

Open to students ages 12-18. Students must prepare 16 bars of any song that best shows their vocal skills & bring the sheet music; an accompanist will be provided. Performances will be Dec 16-18 on the MainStage.
THEATER & DANCE
northernexpress.com

A Toast to Downtown

Celebrate everything the Downtown TC community has accomplished together. Includes the presentation of the Lyle DeYoung & Golden Shovel Awards; food stations from Bubba's, Firefly, & Flying Noodle; & a cash bar.
POLITICS
sfcv.org

The Presence of the Past, in Three Ballet Films

Michaela DePrince, Alvin Ailey, and Bill T. Jones lead three feature-length films highlighting this year’s San Francisco Dance Film Festival, opening Oct. 15. Each fascinates in its own way, offering sunshine and sorrow, poignancy and triumph. Coppelia, not the story ballet you might imagine, is DePrince’s first full-length movie, although...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
northernexpress.com

Storytime Adventures

Featuring "Barnyard Song" by Rhonda Gowler Greene. Sign up.
MUSIC
Hyperallergic

Reimagining Queer Presence in Grand Museum Rooms

Support Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». In 2021, two unimaginably large film portraits of two trans elders were unfurled with pride of place within the massive interiors of two of New York’s most prestigious art museums. At the Guggenheim Museum, Wu Tsang’s commission “Anthem” (2021), a collaboration with singer, composer, and transgender activist Beverly Glenn-Copeland, played on an 84-foot curtain suspended in the museum’s central rotunda. At the Museum of Modern Art, Adam Pendleton’s “So We Moved: A Portrait of Jack Halberstam” (2021), a transgender scholar and professor, is playing twice a day (until January 30, 2022), stretched out on a towering scaffolding of the artist’s design into “a hollow that rises from the second to the sixth floor,” in the words of the New York Times.
MUSEUMS
Fast Casual

Everbowl expanding Knoxville presence

Southern California-based Everbowl will have two locations in Knoxville by the end of the month. One opened on Oct. 1 at 4481 Kingston Pike in Marble City, and a second location will open next week at 10909 Parkside Drive in Turkey Creek. "True to our mission to bring Everbowl wherever...
KNOXVILLE, TN
northernexpress.com

13th Annual Frankfort Film Festival

Oct. 21-24. Individual tickets to films are $12 each. Today's films include "Beans," "The Perfect Candidate" & "Truffle Hunters." Visit the web site for show times & info.
FRANKFORT, MI
northernexpress.com

Interdisciplinary Arts Academy Cafe

Join Interlochen Arts Academy’s student body for a one-of-a-kind evening of art. Produced by interdisciplinary arts students, this casual event will feature performances & artwork by students of all majors, disciplines, & genres.
INTERLOCHEN, MI
videtteonline.com

𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗛𝗼𝗿𝗼𝘀𝗰𝗼𝗽𝗲: Oct. 29

Today’s Birthday (10/29/21) Expand home-based operations this year. Consistent efforts renovate domestic support structures. Share support with your partner around autumn obstacles, before winter silver refills coffers. Creativity, romance and deeper connection strengthens partnership next spring, inspiring personal blossoming next summer. Nurture family, pets, home and garden. To get the...
LIFESTYLE
northernexpress.com

Is There Something Strange in Your Neighborhood?

Call Cherryland Ghostbusters — proud geeks with generous hearts. If your nonprofit group is hosting an event, and you want to drum up some attention to your cause, who you gonna call?. Your local Ghostbusters group, of course. Yes, northern Michigan has one, and it stands ready to aid your...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
northernexpress.com

Light Halloween Frights for Families and Kids

Our picks for some extra-special kid-friendly Halloween events happening in northern Michigan this week:. The businesses in Cadillac’s Downtown District will dress up in their very best spooky, silly, and festive building-wear 4pm–6pm Oct. 27. Bring your bags for candy, then head over to the park afterward for dinner by food truck and a free movie hosted by the Cadillac Rotary Club. From 5:30pm to 7pm Oct. 28, the Wexford Civic Center will host a night of bounce-house Halloween fun for families. The event is geared for kids age 0–8, but kids of all ages — and their costumes — are welcome.
CADILLAC, MI
northernexpress.com

"You on the Moors Now"

$14-$19 This imaginative play puts four of literature's most iconic heroines in the room at the same time: Jane Eyre, Elizabeth Bennett, Jo March & Cathy Earnshaw. They discuss romance & marriage while challenging gender roles & cultural conventions at the same time.
INTERLOCHEN, MI
northernexpress.com

Cherry Capital Comic Con Strikes Back

Fans of Spiderman, Pokemon, My Little Pony, and Vader’s Fist, unite!. Legions of good, evil, and the artists, authors, and voice actors that bring them to life will converge for what is likely Cherry Capital Comic Con’s most anticipated sequel. The locally founded convention dedicated to superheroes, cartoons, and comic...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
104.7 KISS FM

WATCH: Howling Wolf Makes Presence Known in Yellowstone

For the many tourists that travel to Yellowstone National Park annually, other than the beautiful scenery and camping, most make the trek to witness our wildlife firsthand. Recently, a woman captured some awesome footage of a wolf howling near the road of the park. The footage was shared to viral...
ANIMALS
northernexpress.com

AAUW Book Sale

The Village at GT Commons, The Mercato in Building 50, TC. Like new books & puzzles. Oct. 24 is a bag sale. Proceeds provide scholarships for local women.
SHOPPING

