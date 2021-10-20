Labyrinth of Cinema

There's a scene in "The Souvenir Part II" when student filmmaker Julie (Honor Swinton-Byrne) tries to explain to her harassed crew what she wants in the scene they are currently filming. There's the irritated cinematographer. There are the two actors (Ariane Labed, Harris Dickinson), confused about how they are supposed to fulfill Julie's vision. To them, Julie seems way too close to the material, which is probably the case since her film is based on her first romantic relationship with a man who just overdosed (the events portrayed in "The Souvenir," released in 2019). At one point Julie says to her cameraman that she wants the frame to be "static," a two-shot of the actors on the couch, the camera remaining still. The look of disbelief on his face is almost angry: If that's all you want, then what do you need me for? The entire crew is on the verge of turning on Julie, of revolting against participating in the project (called "The Souvenir," in case you somehow missed the memo that "The Souvenir" [parts one and two] are semi-autobiographical explorations of similar events experienced by director Joanna Hogg).

