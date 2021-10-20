CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Soldier with 'Hitler mustache' thrown out of military after Capitol riot charges

By Alex Horton
GreenwichTime
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Army reservist charged in the Justice Department's sweeping investigation of the U.S. Capitol riot was demoted and discharged earlier this year, becoming the first known service member to be forced out of the military after officials learned of an alleged involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection, according to personnel records...

www.greenwichtime.com

Comments / 2

TheDailyBeast

Army Kicks Out Hitler Mustache-Wearing Solider Who Allegedly Breached Capitol, Says Report

A far-right fanatic who liked to wear a Hitler mustache has reportedly been kicked out of the U.S. Army after officials learned about his alleged breach of the U.S. Capitol during the pro-Trump riot on Jan. 6. Timothy Hale-Cusanelli, 31, was an Army sergeant who worked part-time as a human-resources as a civilian contractor at a naval base in New Jersey up until May of this year. However, according to The Washington Post, he’s since been demoted and given an other-than-honorable discharge, bringing an end to his military career. Hale-Cusanelli has pleaded not guilty to federal charges of illegally entering the Capitol and harassing police officers during the Capitol riot. Following his arrest, Hale-Cusanelli’s colleagues told Navy investigators that he held extreme racist views and likes to wear Hitler mustache at work. One sailor alleged that Hale-Cusanelli once said that, if he were a Nazi, “he would kill all the Jews and eat them for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, and he wouldn’t need to season them because the salt from their tears would make it flavorful enough.” His lawyer didn’t comment on the claims.
MILITARY
Rolling Stone

‘They’re Running a Jail, Not a Hotel’: Judge Has Had It With Capitol Rioters Alleging Mistreatment

Capitol riot defendants have been complaining about the conditions in the Washington, D.C., jail where they’re being held. One judge isn’t having it. “They’re running a jail, not a hotel,” Judge Emmitt Sullivan said in a hearing on Wednesday. “Some people want hotel services.” Some judges have been noting that they’re working with the D.C. jail to improve conditions, according to CNN, but Sullivan alleged many of the claims should be directed toward the jail, not brought up in court. One such case is that of Christopher Worrell, a member of the Proud Boys who is claiming mistreatment. The Department of Justice...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Person
Joe Biden
AOL Corp

Capitol Police officer indicted for obstruction after riot

WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. Capitol Police officer has been indicted on obstruction of justice charges after prosecutors say he helped to hide evidence of a rioter's involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection. The officer, Michael A. Riley, is accused of tipping off someone who participated in the riot by...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Examiner

Army reservist first to be thrown out of military following charges related to Jan. 6

An Army reservist became the first military service member charged in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot to be kicked out of the military. Timothy Hale-Cusanelli, 31, was an army sergeant working part time as a Human Resources soldier until May when he was demoted to private, the lowest rank, and given an other-than-honorable discharge, the Washington Post reported on Wednesday.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Independent

Congress plans fixes for US military's AWOL weapons problems

Congress is set to force America’s armed services to keep better track of their guns and explosives, imposing new rules in response to an Associated Press investigation that showed firearms stolen from U.S. bases have resurfaced in violent crimes.Under the proposals, the Department of Defense would tell both lawmakers and civilian law enforcement authorities more about guns that vanish from military armories, shipments and warehouses. Overall, AP has found that at least 2,000 firearms from the Army Marines, Navy or Air Force were lost or stolen during the 2010s.Even as guns kept disappearing, the Department of Defense in recent...
CONGRESS & COURTS
cuchimes.com

Understanding the Capitol riot trials

After terror gripped the nation as Trump supporters descended upon the Capitol Building, hoping to disrupt the certification of Joe Biden’s election, criminal courts began the task of bringing rioters to trial. What’s Going On?. The Capitol riot trials have ironically been dragged out by an overabundance of evidence. Phone...
PROTESTS
spectrumlocalnews.com

2 Rochester-area men charged in connection with Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — New information has become public on two local men charged in connection with the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Federal prosecutors say James Phillip Mault of Brockport and Cody Mattice of Hilton took part in the riot on January 6. The two men allegedly sprayed capital police with chemical agents and ripped down barriers.
ROCHESTER, NY

