Letters to veterans

By Zachery Combest
Eastern Progress
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Eastern Kentucky University veterans studies program will be collecting and writing...

www.easternprogress.com

hoiabc.com

Letters of support campaign relaunches for Illinois veterans

ILLINOIS (Heart of Illinois ABC) - On Thursday, the Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs relaunched 'Operation Rising Spirit,' asking service organizations and residents across the state to continue raising the spirits of military veterans at state veterans’ homes. The letter-writing campaign launched in 2020 and is part of a month...
ILLINOIS STATE
Ken Kayse

The Lies of a Combat Soldier in Vietnam

When writing home from a war zone, don’t tell them the truth. Ken is a disabled American combat veteran of the Vietnam War. He was awarded the Purple Heart medal and the Bronze Star with V device medal.
Twin Falls Times-News

Letter: Disappointed

Politics aside I find the behavior of our former president totally unacceptable. Even more unacceptable are those who continue to support him, after witnessing his behavior. While in office he stooped so low as to attack Senator John McCain, a decorated military veteran, after the man was dead. And before and after he had been buried. He then went on to attack Gold Star families, those families who have lost loved ones in time of war. And now he has stooped even further to attack a former Army General and Secretary of State, the day after he died. If you continue to support an individual like this, you are no better than he is. As a veteran I am extremely disappointed in the direction this country has gone.
swnewsmedia.com

Letter: Response to referendum letter

This letter is in response to last week’s paid letter “Has district earned your trust?”. The letter stated the district’s projected enrollment in 2022-23 is 10,825. However, the most recent projection, listed in the 2021-22 budget, is 9,386. Yes, ECCS uses elementary school classrooms for Pre-K. This is not unusual...
Ponca City News

Vietnam Veterans

Vietnam Veterans Chapter 750 of Ponca City will be sending four delegates to the VVA National COnvention being held at Greensboro, North Carolina this year from November 2 - November 6th. Pictured left to right are Bill Storm (Stillwater), Mike Isbell (Ponca City), Jim Akers (Kaw City), and Melvin Osburn (Blackwell).
highcountryshopper.com

Veterans day

Veterans Day is an American Tradition. Honoring those who served in the military is important to the High Country Shopper. We …
Current-Argus

Letters to the Editor: Volunteer veterans needed for Honor Guard

Simply stated, we need some help. The veterans of our community deserve to be buried with the honors befitting the service they gave to our country. For 14 years, the Carlsbad Veterans Honor Guard has stepped up and shown up. Our priority always is to bestow honors upon our fallen comrades. We are called upon to present the flag to the deceased’s loved ones, play taps on the bugle and when we can, execute a 21-shot gun salute. We work closely with the funeral homes to make sure our uniformed presence is available to serve the family.
