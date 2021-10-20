CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Boston Bruins at Philadelphia Flyers odds, picks and prediction

Cover picture for the articleThe Boston Bruins (1-0-0) face the Philadelphia Flyers (1-0-1) Wednesday at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Bruins vs. Flyers odds and lines, and make our expert NHL picks, predictions and bets. The Bruins kicked off the...

985thesportshub.com

Bruins’ Nick Foligno happy to finally be on good side of Brad Marchand feud

Nick Foligno knows as well as anyone how much of a pain in the ass Brad Marchand can be as an opponent. So the Bruins winger is glad to finally have Marchand on his side. Foligno had an amusing take on his new teammate in an interview with 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Toucher and Rich on Thursday. Foligno has something of a history with Marchand going back to his time with the Columbus Blue Jackets. He delivered a huge hit on Marchand in a 2018 game, and the two had their share of post-whistle scrums in the 2019 Bruins-Jackets playoff series.
NHL
NHL

Boivin death has Bruins teammate Bucyk remembering 'terrific player'

Defenseman was known for punishing hip checks during 19 seasons in NHL. For nine seasons as teammates with the Boston Bruins, from the late 1950s through the mid-1960s, defenseman Leo Boivin and forward Johnny Bucyk punished opposing players coming or going. The body checks of Boivin and Bucyk were the...
NHL
arcamax.com

Flyers weather the Bruin storm and defeat Boston, 6-3

PHILADELPHIA — Finally, the Flyers have a shoot-first forward. With the Flyers’ third game of the season against the Boston Bruins tied early in the third period, offseason acquisition Cam Atkinson scored the go-ahead goal off the rush generated when winger Joel Farabee picked off Bruins defenseman Mike Reilly in the neutral zone.
NHL
NESN

Bruins Wrap: Boston Handed First Loss As Flyers Pull Away In Third

The Philadelphia Flyers scored three third-period goals to claim a 6-3 win over the visiting Boston Bruins on Wednesday at Wells Fargo Center. Boston fell to 1-1 with the defeat while Flyers improved to 2-0-1. full box score here. ONE KEY TAKEAWAY. It wasn’t a great night for Boston’s defensive...
NHL
Brad Marchand
Luke Glendening
NBC Sports

How the Bruins stack up in value among NHL teams

What does being an Original Six team with a streak of 14 straight winning seasons in a top-10 media market get you in terms of franchise valuation?. According to Sportico, it makes the Boston Bruins the fifth-most valuable franchise -- third-most valuable in the U.S. -- in the 32-team NHL, per data released Thursday.
NHL
NBC Philadelphia

Flyers Vs. Bruins: The Goals Keep Coming in Impressive Win Over Boston

Flyers keep the goals coming, impressively close out Bruins to improve to 2-0-1 originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Flyers got the best of the Bruins in winning time Wednesday night en route to a 6-3 win at the Wells Fargo Center. Cam Atkinson (two goals), Joel Farabee, Scott...
NHL
hockeyjournal.com

Bruins Brunch: Next men up come through and why Brad Marchand tops his class

With the Boston Bruins reeling after the Philadelphia Flyers put a thumping on them mid-week to the tune of a 6-3 victory to break open a 3-3 tie, the team lost Nick Foligno to injury and saw rookie phenom Jeremy Swayman’s roughest NHL start. This called for Bruce Cassidy and...
NHL
CBS Boston

Bruins, Panthers To Honor Jimmy Hayes By Auctioning Off Special Warm-Up Jerseys

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins and the Florida Panthers will honor the late Jimmy Hayes this weekend when the two teams meet at TD Garden. Hayes, who spent time with both franchises, died suddenly at the age of 31 in August. The Bruins and the Panthers will honor the Dorchester native with a moment of silence ahead of Saturday’s game in Boston, and they’ll both be wearing special warm-up jerseys that will be auctioned off to benefit a charity chosen by the Hayes family. The special jerseys will read ‘HAYESY’ and ‘BROADWAY’, two of the nicknames that were given to Hayes during his eight-year career. Fans can bid on the jerseys online via the Boston Bruins and Florida Panthers’ Foundations. Hayes, who was a standout at Boston College before he entered the NHL, appeared in a combined 334 NHL games for the Chicago Blackhawks (2011-2013), Florida Panthers (2013-2015), Boston Bruins (2015-2017) and New Jersey Devils (2017-18) during his career. He made his way home to Boston via a trade between the Bruins and the Panthers in 2015.
NHL
CBS Miami

Former NHL Player Kyle Beach Says He Was Raped, Claims Joel Quenneville Did Nothing

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – A former National Hockey League player who says he was raped by a coach has come forward publicly and is making accusations against Panthers head coach Joel Quenneville. Former Blackhawks player Kyle Beach says Quenneville knew the coach raped him and did nothing about it. When Quenneville coached the Blackhawks to a Stanley Cup title in 2010, an assistant there was accused of raping a 20-year-old player. Wednesday evening, Beach came forward publicly for the first time. he said he was scared, alone and felt sick to his stomach seeing the man who allegedly raped him parading with the Stanley Cup. He also said team leadership knew what was happening. He went on to say that Quenneville put winning above the investigation into the sexual assault. A new report questions whether Quenneville was part of a culture that looked the other way. Quenneville is due to meet with the NHL commissioner on Thursday.
SUNRISE, FL
oilersnation.com

Duncan Keith on Chicago Blackhawks Fiasco

Earlier today Duncan Keith sat at the podium and answered questions for over 13 minutes in regards to the horrific actions of former Chicago Blackhawks coach Brad Aldrich in 2010. Yesterday, Reid Schar from Jenner & Block, released his report on the Blackhawks response to allegations of sexual misconduct by Aldrich.
NHL
San Jose Sharks
Dallas Stars
Philadelphia Flyers
Boston Bruins
Vancouver Canucks
The Spun

Washington Wizards Franchise Legend Has Passed Away

The Washington Wizards are in mourning today following the passing one of the greatest executives in team history, Bob Ferry. He was 84 years old. As a player, Ferry joined the Baltimore Bullets in 1964 and played the final four years of his NBA career with them. He later joined the coaching staff and served as the team’s general manager.
NBA
hockeyinsiders.net

Report: Blockbuster Eichel Trade Brewing Between Vegas And Buffalo.

With chatter mounting about a possible grievance, it seems disgruntled Buffalo Sabres forward Jack Eichel might finally get his wish. It sounds like the Sabres have narrowed down trade talks to just one team and there could be a trade on the table. NHL insider Frank Seravalli reports that the...
NHL
bostonhockeynow.com

Cassidy: Boston Bruins Play “Losing Hockey” Against Flyers

Perhaps it shouldn’t be all that surprising to see the Boston Bruins look sloppy and out-of-sync in giving up six goals after playing just two hockey games in the last 13 days due to a very unorthodox NHL schedule. Maybe it’s just a simple, inexplicable NHL scheduling quirk or perhaps...
NHL

