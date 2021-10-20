Senior Festivities

On Wednesday, Oct. 6, the Village of Lombard held a senior health fair at the Lombard Park District’s Madison Meadow Athletic Center (MMAC), which included naming the Senior Man and Senior Woman of the Year: Ed Seagraves and Patti Comfort, respectively. Seagraves was nominated for having “great pride” in Lombard and always being there to contribute to the community and his neighbors. He has volunteered for civic and religious organizations, and is a former Lombard Fire Department chief. Comfort, a Glenbard East High School graduate and longtime Lombard resident, was nominated in part for her “welcoming and heartwarming smile,” and also for her volunteer work at Community Presbyterian Church in Lombard. Other nominees included Audrey Schuurmann, Don Comfort, Frank Partipilo and Steve Watson. Pictured (left to right) are Village President Keith Giagnorio; District Five Trustee Dan Militello, chair of the Community Relations Committee, which chose the winners; and Comfort and Seagraves, shown with their plaques.

LOMBARD, IL ・ 10 DAYS AGO