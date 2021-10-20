CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers

Senior Festivities

By Jill Bradbrook
cavchronline.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHB student council is preoccupied planning events for curious seniors wondering how COVID guidelines will affect their 2021-2022 festivities. The hope for everything to resume to how it was before the virus is certainly in effect. This year’s seniors are looking like they’ll have more opportunities than the past two. With...

cavchronline.com

Comments / 0

Related
akronschools.com

A Virtual Adventure for Seniors

This year's Dream Day adventure was a virtual one for Akron Public Schools seniors. Dream Day helps students make the transition to post-high school by helping them prepare for either enrollment in college, enlistment in the military or employment. Dream Day is coordinated by Yvonne Culver from College & Career Academies of Akron, who said, "On this day, our students enjoy activities in teamwork, communication, collaboration and critical thinking. It's a wonderful experience."
AKRON, OH
wbrc.com

Kentuck Festival of the Arts returns as an in-person festival Saturday

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) - A well-known West Alabama arts festival that was disrupted due to COVID-19 last year returns in 2021 to its traditional roots. Artists are on the move and tents are popping up at Kentuck Park in Northport, as the festival is a full go this year. People started arriving Friday morning to set up for this weekend’s two-day event. More than 270 artists from around the country will be on site with artwork for people to see and buy.
NORTHPORT, AL
westbendnews.net

PC SENIOR CENTER SENIOR DAY EVENT

The Paulding County Senior Center is hosting their annual Senior Day Event on Friday, October 29th at the Paulding Co. Extension Building. Bingo, lunch, door prizes, raffle and stage entertainment are on the agenda. The theme is “Fall Into Autumn”. Enjoy a room full of pumpkins and fall colors. Complimentary tickets are now available at the Senior Center. A limit of 150 tickets will be given out to seniors 60+ or their spouses. Please contact them for tickets by Oct. 25th. Menu is Beef and noodles, mashed potatoes, corn, apple juice and cupcakes. Pictured are Samantha Smith and Marsha Yeutter from the Paulding County Senior Center.
PAULDING COUNTY, OH
midfloridanewspapers.com

FALLoween Festival

Looking for a family friendly event to attend on Halloween? Family Church Sumter, currently meeting at the Better Life Academy in Sumterville, is hosting a FALLoween festival for all ages on Sunday, October 31, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The festival will include a trunk-or-treat with more than 40 vehicles, bounce houses and inflatables for children, and various food trucks. The church invites all families in the community to the celebration, located at 2210 County Road 528, Sumterville, FL 33585.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Council#Hb#Covid#Old Home#Assemblies
Eaton Register Herald

Senior edition: Keeping seniors in their homes

PREBLE COUNTY — At our last Thursday Night Dance, I asked a group of 70 plus seniors, “How many of you want to move into a nursing home?” Only one person raised their hand. Most people want to stay in their own home as long as they can. I know I do.
PREBLE COUNTY, OH
KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend rapper gives back to C.O. community with fourth year of free Thanksgiving meals

J Meast, a Bend hip-hop artist, is hosting his fourth annual free Thanksgiving dinner event next month. He began the thanksgiving tradition after feeling he was in a good place in life to start giving back to the community and seeing so many who were without a home or other support. The post Bend rapper gives back to C.O. community with fourth year of free Thanksgiving meals appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
The Independent Newspapers

Senior Man, Senior Woman of the Year named

On Wednesday, Oct. 6, the Village of Lombard held a senior health fair at the Lombard Park District’s Madison Meadow Athletic Center (MMAC), which included naming the Senior Man and Senior Woman of the Year: Ed Seagraves and Patti Comfort, respectively. Seagraves was nominated for having “great pride” in Lombard and always being there to contribute to the community and his neighbors. He has volunteered for civic and religious organizations, and is a former Lombard Fire Department chief. Comfort, a Glenbard East High School graduate and longtime Lombard resident, was nominated in part for her “welcoming and heartwarming smile,” and also for her volunteer work at Community Presbyterian Church in Lombard. Other nominees included Audrey Schuurmann, Don Comfort, Frank Partipilo and Steve Watson. Pictured (left to right) are Village President Keith Giagnorio; District Five Trustee Dan Militello, chair of the Community Relations Committee, which chose the winners; and Comfort and Seagraves, shown with their plaques.
LOMBARD, IL
aps.edu

Senior Parent Information Night

Parent night for Native American parents and seniors is Wednesday, October 27, 2021 from 6 to 8 pm at City Center located at 6400 Uptown Blvd NE. Apprenticeship programs for carpentry, electrical, HVAC, Masonry, Plumbing and Sheet Metal. Entry level employment at various medical facilities. Reimbursement for cap and gown.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
homenewshere.com

A Senior Profile: Christina Sacco

Christina Sacco has always been a compassionate, charismatic, and friendly person. In her past, she attended Alice M. Barrows Elementary School and Walter S. Parker Middle School. To the Reading Memorial High School community, Christina is always the person who has a friendly face, always smiling, and trying her best to make everyone be comfortable being themselves.
READING, MA
homenewshere.com

A Senior Profile: Pete Koster

Pete Koster is a kind, studious, and involved member of the Reading Memorial High School community. Committed to his activities and academics, Pete is a model student. When asked what he would remember the most about high school, Pete said, “All of the amazing people that I have met throughout my high school career. Whether it was spending tons of time together at band or robotics, or just being in classes together.” Pete’s favorite moment in high school was winning the 2019 home robotics competition.
READING, MA
The Atascadero News

Rain and Recipes By Barbie Butz

As I write this today, we’re experiencing rain, finally, and I’m grateful because my plants were in need of “water from the sky.” Of course, I keep them watered with my hose, but there’s something so utterly refreshing when it comes from the heavens. The rain is keeping me inside...
ENVIRONMENT
phillyfunguide.com

Harvest Festival

The First Annual Harvest Festival will showcase Garrett Williamson’ 240-acre property in Newtown Square and feature hayrides, pumpkin decorating, children’s activities, barn tours, nature hikes, tours of our educational garden and much more. This is a family-friendly event. Hayrides are $5/person. There will be local vendors, a silent auction, bake...
AGRICULTURE
maqnews.com

Senior News

Sunday kicked off our week with resident’s choice. On Monday the ladies had a manicure day at 10 a.m. Bingo was played in the afternoon in the main dining room. Resident council was held in the main dining room Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. We had a fun afternoon with ghost stories from Iowa at 2 p.m. Some residents even had a story to share.
POLITICS
daniabeachfl.gov

Fall Festival

Join the City of Dania Beach and Broward Sheriff’s Office Annual Fall Festival and National Night Out Against Crime. Friday, October 29, 2021 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at C.W. Thomas Park, 800 NW 2nd Street. There will be games, candy and fun for the kids, along with a chance...
DANIA BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy