Apple's AR/VR headset will begin production a year from now

By Doroteya Borisova
Phone Arena
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple's success may have started out with the MacBook and then piggybacked onto the iPhone, but over the past years, the company has moved into what is more or less a lifestyle brand. It is constantly innovating and expanding its electronics ecosystem components to help you fill and manage your home,...

Best Life

If You Have an Android, You May Lose This Service as of Nov. 1

Now that we're back to being out and about, our phones are a vital resource, connecting us with a multitude of services while on-the-go. Unfortunately, the more than 2.5 billion people using an Android operating system worldwide could be at risk of losing one of these important services soon. The company behind one very popular app recently announced that it will no longer support certain Android devices, as of Nov. 1. Read on to find out what essential service you could be losing next month.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Apple might be making a revolutionary iPhone with a rollable screen

Don't Miss: Amazon’s epic Black Friday deals started early this year and you won’t believe how good they are! Rumors from various sources keep sharing details about Apple’s purported foldable iPhone. That Apple is developing such a device isn’t at all surprising. Everyone in the industry is developing handsets with foldable displays, with Samsung being the best example. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 also happen to be the best possible foldable handsets that money can buy right now. And reports say that Apple is testing prototypes featuring both designs. On top of that, Apple might be working on...
CELL PHONES
pocketnow.com

Here’s how much iPhone 13 Pro costs Apple to manufacture

Apple unveiled its iPhone 13 series last month. The smartphone series, though looks the same, features better cameras, display, and battery life than the iPhone 12 series. iFixit’s teardown revealed the story behind the iPhone 13’s smaller notch and now, a report has come out that shows how much individual parts of the iPhone 13 series cost.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Apple has incredibly exciting plans for the future of CarPlay

Don't Miss: Amazon’s epic Black Friday deals started early this year and you won’t believe how good they are! Apple has been working on its own vehicle project for years, but the electric, self-driving Apple Car rumor returned to the spotlight late last year. Since then, we saw a flurry of reports detailing Apple’s renewed interest in manufacturing its own automobile. Reports even mentioned Hyundai and Kia as potential partners, but the rumors reportedly killed the deal. While it’s unclear when the Apple Car will be ready for mass consumption and if Apple will partner with a traditional carmaker or go...
ELECTRONICS
TrendHunter.com

Wearable VR Headsets

As VR and AR progress throughout the tech industry into accessible formats, the VR Cap aims to make the advanced digital experience more comfortable than ever before. The cap solves the annoying problem of VR headsets by eliminating the head-mount aspect of the device. Most VR gear comes with a...
ELECTRONICS
pocketnow.com

HTC Vive Flow is a more affordable VR headset for $499

HTC has announced a new product. The HTC Vive Flow, an entertainment-focused headset that will arrive in November, but you can already pre-order yours for $499 if you want to ‘go with the flow.’. HTC Vive Flow is a new pair of “immersive VR glasses made for wellness and mindful...
ELECTRONICS
knowtechie.com

HTC just dropped a $499 VR headset for literally anything but games

HTC just released its latest virtual reality (VR) headset, the Vive Flow. The $499 headset is aimed firmly at entertainment use, with a simplified setup compared to HTC’s more fully-featured headsets. It looks more like a pair of snowboarding goggles than a VR headset, and that’s kind of the point....
VIDEO GAMES
Engadget

HTC’s Vive Flow is a $499 lightweight VR headset built for entertainment and wellness

HTC is today launching a lightweight headset designed to split the difference between a standalone VR headset and a personal cinema. The HTC Vive Flow is a pair of glasses weighing just 189 grams (6.6 ounces) which pair with a smartphone to let you play some VR content or simply watch TV. It’s marketed as both a piece of tech to keep you entertained and a device to help you improve your mental wellbeing.
ELECTRONICS
PC Perspective

HTC’s New Vive Flow VR Headset; No Facebook But An Android Phone Is Required

The best thing about the new HTC Vive Flow is that the $500 headset does not require you to give Facebook access in order to use it, but there are some trade offs compared to Oculus VR headsets. The biggest is that the headset will require an Android phone, and will connect either via a 5G connection and HDCP 2.2 to mirror the video being played on your headset or Bluetooth to be used as a controller. It is unclear if that 5G connection to your phone is required to view video on the headset at this time, but it may well be used as the source.
ELECTRONICS
uploadvr.com

HTC Vive Flow Announced: Compact $499 6DOF VR Headset

After two weeks of teases, the HTC Vive Flow has been officially announced. As was previously speculated, Vive Flow is based on HTC’s super-slim concept for a VR headset, Project Proton. The device resembles a pair of glasses with very thick lenses and weighs just 189g. The frames feature two hinges, one to help shift the device to fit a range of head sizes and the other so they can be folded up like a normal pair of glasses. It’s technically not a standalone headset, as the kit must be tethered to an external power source like a battery pack for long-term use. The device has a small onboard battery but HTC stresses this is only intended to power it so you have time to plug it back in to another source. Two cameras on the front provide 6 degrees of freedom (6DOF) positional tracking.
ELECTRONICS
Space.com

How to clean VR headsets

Looking for tips on how to clean VR headsets? You've come to the right place. Our VR headset cleaning guide will teach you the dos and don't of cleaning your VR headset, including how to clean VR lenses without damaging them. Video games have always felt like something out of...
VIDEO GAMES
hypebeast.com

Facebook Execs Tease the New VR Headset Prototypes

Facebook‘s virtual reality head and soon-to-be CTO Andrew Bosworth and Mark Zuckerberg took to their social media channels to tease the new VR technology. Zuckerberg and Bosworth posted photos of themselves playing with the new technology. Both Facebook executives were able to give fans an inside look at what goes on behind the scenes at the company’s virtual reality lab. In Bosworth’s Tweet, he said, “Excited to get an early look at some of the technologies that will underpin the metaverse.” He also ensured tech aficionados that the company is looking for different ways to improve the concept of their VR headsets and prototypes.
TECHNOLOGY
Trusted Reviews

Apple AR headset could be delayed to 2023

Production of the heavily tipped Apple AR headset may have been delayed, according to one reliable source. Apple is widely accepted to be working on its own augmented reality goggles, with numerous tips emerging over recent years – not to mention a handful of hints from the secretive manufacturer itself.
ELECTRONICS
TrendHunter.com

Accessible High-Performance VR Headsets

Virtual reality (VR) headsets are commonly associated with a high price tag, which is something the Varjo Aero VR headset has been positioned to help change that could drastically increase accessibility of the advanced equipment. The headset is outfitted with dual mini-LED displays that offer 150 nits of brightness and...
ELECTRONICS
lifewire.com

Magic Leap’s New Headset Could Lead to AR for Everyone

The announcement of the new Magic Leap 2 augmented reality headset is a sign that the technology is starting to mature. The Magic Leap 2 is intended for businesses, but experts say the tech is likely to trickle down to user headsets. Augmented reality is on the cusp of opening...
NFL
gizmochina.com

HTC Vive Flow VR headset uses photoshopped images in its promo

The HTC Vive Flow VR headset’s USP is its size and weight, designed such that it goes where you go. Despite growing lighter each year, VR headsets are still known to result in rashes and weariness. But the Flow’s official site portrays the headset as being so light that it effortlessly gets integrated into one’s life, among other things.
ELECTRONICS
uploadvr.com

Vive Flow Hands-On: An Ultra Compact VR Headset For Watching Netflix

HTC’s Vive Flow is by far the lightest and most comfortable VR headset I’ve ever worn. As a regular VR user, when I first picked up Flow I instinctively put it on over my head as I would any other headset. After feeling how light it was – just 189 grams – I realized I could just slide it on as I would a pair of glasses. Flow has no top strap, because it just doesn’t need one. Though I only had 45 minutes in the demo, it felt like I could wear it all day.
ELECTRONICS

