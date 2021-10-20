CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
White House lays out plan to vaccinate kids ages 5 to 11

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration on Wednesday outlined its plan to vaccinate millions of kids ages 5 to 11 as soon as the COVID-19 shot is approved for younger children, readying doses and preparing locations ahead of the busy holiday season. It is working to set up vaccination clinics...

