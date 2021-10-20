CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
50 Years AgoOct. 20, 1971U.S. Air Force S. Sgt. Larry D. Napier, son of Mr. and Mrs....

Ken Kayse

The Lies of a Combat Soldier in Vietnam

When writing home from a war zone, don’t tell them the truth. Ken is a disabled American combat veteran of the Vietnam War. He was awarded the Purple Heart medal and the Bronze Star with V device medal.
Winchester Star

Out of the Past ... from the archives of The Winchester Star

RICHMOND — Virginia, in common with virtually every other state, is suffering this year from an unusual number of diphtheria cases. Dr. Ennion G. Williams, state health commissioner, sends a message to Virginia teachers,. "At all times care should be exercised that a common drinking cup should not be used...
WINCHESTER, VA
The News-Gazette

Meet Preston Stewart: Champaign native and Afghanistan veteran turned TikTok star

CHAMPAIGN — If you have any type of hobby or interest, even niche ones, chances are that social-media giant TikTok has a set of video recommendations for you. For those who have fallen into the military-history algorithm, you’ve probably seen something from Preston Stewart, a Champaign native, Afghanistan veteran and recent TikTok sensation.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
The News-Gazette

For Campbell

Editor, The News-Gazette:I hope all readers join me in helping to reelect Del. Ronnie Campbell to the House of Delegates.Ronnie is a native Virginian who loves and served the commonwealth his entire life. As a former Virginia State Police officer, he earned the respect of the men and women of ...
POLITICS
Winchester Star

Out of the Past ... from the archives of The Winchester Star

Carroll Willis, who was overtaken Sunday afternoon on the Valley pike by Policeman Clark and charged with violating the speed laws with his motorcycle, was fined $15 and costs in police court by Magistrate Worsley. Officer Clark has stated that the motorcycle was going at a rate of between 35...
WINCHESTER, VA

