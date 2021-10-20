CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Senate report urges charging Brazil's leader over pandemic

By DÉBORA ÁLVARES, DIANE JEANTET Associated Press
Times Daily
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — A Brazilian Senate report recommended Wednesday pursuing crimes against humanity and other...

www.timesdaily.com

Related
MSNBC

Bolsonaro's Covid denial puts Trump to shame

If you thought the United States has become massively divided over the coronavirus pandemic, you should take a look at Brazil, where the situation is even worse. This week, Brazil’s far-right President Jair Bolsonaro was formally accused of crimes against humanity by a group of Brazilian senators who asserted he intentionally allowed thousands of people to die from Covid-19.
POTUS
International Business Times

Brazil Senate Committee Recommends 10 Pandemic Charges Against Bolsonaro

A Brazilian senate committee on Wednesday recommended that President Jair Bolsonaro face at least 10 charges, including crimes against humanity, over his handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a report published in local media. Following six months of hearings, with emotional witness statements and chilling revelations, the committee of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Telegraph

Jair Bolsonaro should face murder charges over Covid response, says Brazil's Senate inquiry

Brazil's president, Jair Bolsonaro, should be charged with murder for his role in his country's "stratospheric" Covid death toll, a draft Senate report has concluded. The report, led by opposition senator Renan Calheiros, claims that Mr Bolsonaro undertook a "deliberate and conscious" decision to delay buying vaccines which caused the deaths of 95,000 Brazilians.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jair Bolsonaro
Daily Herald

EXPLAINER: Brazil senators urge COVID charges for Bolsonaro

SAO PAULO -- A Brazilian Senate committee is recommending that President Jair Bolsonaro face a series of criminal indictments for actions and omissions related to the world's second highest COVID-19 death toll. The 7-to-4 vote Tuesday by the 11-member committee ended its six-month investigation of the government's handling of the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Brazilian Senate recommends Bolsonaro face criminal charges over Covid handling

Criminal charges have been recommended against Brazil’s president Jair Bolsonaro by a Senate committee for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.The Senate committee formally approved a report, that marked the culmination of a six-month long investigation into the government’s omissions and commissions during the pandemic, in a seven-to-four vote on Tuesday.The committee comprised 11 members, most of whom do not support Mr Bolsonaro.The 1,300-page report recommended charges against Mr Bolsonaro, two companies and 78 others, including many current and former health administrative employees and politicians, including Mr Bolsonaro’s three sons.The charges include crimes against humanity, charlatanism and inciting crime...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Times Daily

World faces shortage of syringes as COVID vaccine doses rise

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — African health officials and the United Nations are warning of a looming shortage of more than 2 billion syringes for mainly low- and middle-income countries around the world as the supply of COVID-19 doses rises, and routine vaccinations could be affected, too. Support local journalism reporting...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brazilian Senate#Crimes Against Humanity#Ap
Times Daily

UN, US officials urge action to avert climate disaster

BERLIN (AP) — The U.N.'s top human rights official and U.S. President Joe Biden's climate envoy called Thursday for countries to step up the fight against global warming, describing it as an issue of sheer survival for humankind. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. *...
UNITED NATIONS
Times Daily

Venezuela sought to swap Americans for Maduro ally

MIAMI (AP) — Venezuela’s government quietly offered last year to release imprisoned Americans in exchange for the U.S. letting go a key financier of President Nicolás Maduro, according to people with knowledge of the proposal and message exchanges seen by The Associated Press. Support local journalism reporting on your community.
MIAMI, FL
