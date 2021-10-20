Scientific Games (SGMS) announces the Missouri Lottery has awarded it new, five-year primary contract with option to extend for up to five years
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) announces the Missouri Lottery (the "Lottery") has awarded its longtime instant games and loyalty program provider a new, five-year primary contract with option to extend for up to five years. Scientific Games, the...www.streetinsider.com
Comments / 0