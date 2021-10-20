CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Scientific Games (SGMS) announces the Missouri Lottery has awarded it new, five-year primary contract with option to extend for up to five years

 9 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) announces the Missouri Lottery (the "Lottery") has awarded its longtime instant games and loyalty program provider a new, five-year primary contract with option to extend for up to five years. Scientific Games, the...

Scientific Games inks new five-year contract with Missouri Lottery

Scientific Games Corporation announces the Missouri Lottery has awarded its longtime instant-game and loyalty-program provider a new, five-year, primary contract with an option to extend for up to five years. Scientific Games, the Missouri Lottery’s primary instant game supplier since its start-up in 1986, has positioned the Lottery as one of the Top 20 instant-game lotteries in the world in per capita sales, according to La Fleur’s 2021 Almanac. The company launched the Missouri Lottery’s first digital loyalty-rewards program in 2012.
Scientific Games Announces Sale of Lottery Business to Brookfield Business Partners for $6.05 Billion

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) ("Scientific Games," "SGC" or the "Company") today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its Lottery business to Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) (TSX:BBU.UN) ("Brookfield Business Partners") together with its institutional partners (collectively "Brookfield") for total consideration of $6.05 billion consisting of $5.825 billion in cash and an earn-out of up to $225 million based on the achievement of certain EBITDA targets in 2022 and 2023. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2022, subject to applicable regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.
Scientific Games awarded five-year Lottery Contract

The Missouri Lottery has awarded Scientific Games a new five-year contract to serve as its primary instant games and digital loyalty program provider. The new contract extends a relationship which dates back to 1986, during which time Scientific Games has helped drive meaningful growth in proceeds for education in the Midwest state and positioned the Lottery as one of the top 20 performing instant game lotteries in the world.
UPDATE: Berenberg Starts Scientific Games (SGMS) at Buy

Berenberg analyst Zachary Silverberg initiates coverage on Scientific Games (NASDAQ: SGMS) with a Buy rating and a price target of $98.00. The analyst comments "Portfolio optimization in highest growth areas following a strategic review in H121 enables the firm to invest in three high-growth, content-focused segments. Following the pending divestiture of the lottery and sportsbook segments, we expect the firm to utilize content, technology, and talent to grow market share in its iGaming and social gaming (SciPlay) segments. We estimate the addressable market across these segments to reach ~$35bn in the U.S. by FY25E."
