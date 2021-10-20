Scientific Games (SGMS) announces the Missouri Lottery has awarded it new, five-year primary contract with option to extend for up to five years

Before you invest, you may want to review the fund's prospectus, which contains more information about the fund and its risks. You can find the fund's prospectus, reports to shareholders, and other information about the fund (including the fund's SAI) online at www.fidelity.com/funddocuments. You can also get this information at no cost by calling 1-800-FIDELITY or by sending an e-mail request to fidfunddocuments@fidelity.com. The fund's prospectus and SAI dated October 30, 2021 are incorporated herein by reference.

MARKETS ・ 4 HOURS AGO