Listen today: Sounds of the Swedish countryside

Their travel and performance limited during the pandemic, soprano Renée Fleming and Yannick Nézet-Séguin brainstormed on songs they could perform together at a piano and concluded on a theme of climate change.“I’ve been thinking for years about how Romantic poetry and song literature framed every human experience,” she said, “and of course I was horrified the last year by Mother Nature making her unhappiness very loud and clear to us.”Their collaboration resulted in “Voice of Nature — The Anthropocene ” released on Oct. 8 by Decca Classics. It features the premiere recordings of three contemporary works, Kevin Puts’ “Evening,”...

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO