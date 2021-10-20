CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Listen today: Sounds of the Swedish countryside

By WSHU
wshu.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSweden's Lars-Erik Larsson was a contemporary of Aaron Copland, and like...

www.wshu.org

Comments / 0

Related
wshu.org

Listen today: "New" music by Mozart

Flutist Robert Stallman wanted more of Mozart's music for his instrument, so he adapted the Sonata for Piano Four Hands K. 521 into a flute quintet. It's our Mid-Day Mozart today. Tune in at 9 am on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Beirut Announce Artifacts Compilation, Share “Fisher Island Sound”: Listen

Beirut have announced a new double album compiling unreleased tracks, early works, EPs, and B-sides. The collection is called Artifacts, and it arrives January 28 via frontman Zach Condon’s own Pompeii Records. Today, Beirut have shared the never-before-released track “Fisher Island Sound.” Hear it below. Artifacts documents the evolution of...
MUSIC
wshu.org

Listen today: On the water in Venice

You can visit Venice virtually today without adding to the crowds, as we take a tour In a Gondola with a charming piece by Charles Villiers Stanford. Tune in at 9 am on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Copland
wshu.org

Listen today: Say goodbye to summer

These warm days feel like Summer is toying with us, but Fall is settling in. We'll give Summer a great send off today with Connecticut composer Gwyneth Walker's Cantos for the End of Summer. Today's music also includes a new performance of the Symphony No. 3 by African American composer Florence Price.Tune in at 9 am on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.
MUSIC
wshu.org

Listen today: Debussy's Spain

Today we'll hear how Debussy captured the sights and sounds of Spain in Iberia, one of his Images for Orchestra We'll also hear how pianist Lief Ove Andsnes wrapped up what he describes as his Beethoven Journey, which took a little longer than he planned. Tune in at 9 AM on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.
MUSIC
wshu.org

Listen tonight: The Sounds of Bridgehampton

Tonight we'll enjoy a piece written for the Bridgehampton Chamber Music Festival by Bruce Adolph, as well as Brahms' Serenade No. 2 and Beethoven's Piano Concerto No. 3 with soloist Mitsuko Uchida. Tune in at 8 pm on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.
BRIDGEHAMPTON, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swedish#Pastoral Suite
wshu.org

Listen today: The Sea in Spring

Spend a few tranquil moments experiencing the Sea in Spring by Michio Miyagi, who based this piece on traditional Japanese music.We'll also enjoy a concerto Samuel Barber wrote for a fellow graduate of the Curtis Institute, and head South with Michael Torke. Tune in at 9 AM on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.
MUSIC
wshu.org

Listen today: Music for the guitar's "First Family"

Through the decades. Joaquin Rodrigo had a fantastic relation with Los Romeros, known as "The First Family of the Guitar." Today we'll enjoy a concerto he wrote for all four of them. Our music today also includes a piece Rick Sowash wrote for a new ensemble setting off on their first international tour, and Beethoven's Piano Concerto No 1. Tune in at 9 am on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.
MUSIC
wshu.org

Listen tonight: Carmen, the dancer

Tonight we'll hear how Rodio Shchedrin adapted Bizet's opera Carmen into a ballet for his wife, who wanted to dance the tragic role of the heroine. We'll also enjoy a piano concerto Michael Tippett wrote in tribute to Beethoven. Tune in at 8 pm on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.
THEATER & DANCE
The Independent

Fleming, Nézet-Séguin release recording on climate change

Their travel and performance limited during the pandemic, soprano Renée Fleming and Yannick Nézet-Séguin brainstormed on songs they could perform together at a piano and concluded on a theme of climate change.“I’ve been thinking for years about how Romantic poetry and song literature framed every human experience,” she said, “and of course I was horrified the last year by Mother Nature making her unhappiness very loud and clear to us.”Their collaboration resulted in “Voice of Nature — The Anthropocene ” released on Oct. 8 by Decca Classics. It features the premiere recordings of three contemporary works, Kevin Puts’ “Evening,”...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Music
Stereogum

A. G. Cook Made A Song Out Of Apple Sounds For Today’s Unleashed Event

As you probably heard, Apple held a big Unleashed event today, where the tech giant announced new things like third-generation AirPods, new M-series MacBook Pro laptops, and new colors for the HomePod Mini (plus, a lowered Apple Music price with a “Voice” subscription). PC Music maestro A.G. Cook was commissioned to create a song comprising “45 years of Apple sounds.” Naturally, it’s called “Start Up.”
MUSIC
edm.com

Another Teaser of The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia's Collab Has Leaked: Listen

New snippets of Swedish House Mafia and The Weeknd's highly anticipated collaboration have officially hit the web. In a frustratingly short, 10-second teaser clip posted to Instagram Stories shared by an individual close to the iconic dance music trio—and tagging both Swedish House Mafia and The Weeknd—fans are able to hear a bite-sized preview of the track.
MUSIC
Dezeen

BLUE creates BAN Villa hotel in the Chinese countryside

Beijing-based BLUE Architecture Studio has completed a nature-infused, riverside hotel that resembles a "small floating village from a distance". The BAN Villa project is located in the Jijiadun Village in the city of Kunshan, which lies about 1.5 hours by car from Shanghai. The area sits within a geographic region known as Jiangnan.
ENTERTAINMENT
wshu.org

Listen tonight: Down on the bayou

Virgil Thomson's Acadian Songs for his film score for the documentary Louisiana Story give the music an authentic feel. We'll also hear Mahler's final symphony during our music this evening Tune in at 8 pm on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.
MUSIC
iowapublicradio.org

Listen to the otherworldly sound of Martian wind

If you hear one new thing today, how about making it the sound of wind on Mars?. Two microphones aboard the Perseverance Rover have "recorded nearly five hours of Martian wind gusts, rover wheels crunching over gravel and motors whirring as the spacecraft moves its arm," NASA says. NASA has...
ASTRONOMY
The Free Press

Sound bars: Divine listening experience or Big Audio scam?

You know what scares me? Not Halloween. Technology. Especially unnecessary technology that has somehow become necessary. Sort of. Let me explain. My husband and I recently purchased a sound bar for our television set, which not only added more electrical cords to our already crowded television viewing area, but also boosted our total remotes to five. That is one heckuva lot of remotes, but that’s not what I’m upset about. I’m upset because we needed to buy a sound bar to improve the quality of sound on a relatively new television set.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy