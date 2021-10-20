Grizzlies open NBA season this evening

Memphis, Tenn. – The Memphis Grizzlies today announced the team waived guard Kris Dunn, forward Matthew Hurt and guard David Stockton to finalize the 2021-22 regular season roster. The Grizzlies will tip-off the 2021-22 regular season against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday, Oct. 20, at FedExForum. Dunn (6-3, 205), who...
CHICAGO – They’re more than mantras. Consider them more like guideposts and guardrails to keep the Grizzlies on track. At the start of each of his three seasons in Memphis as coach, Taylor Jenkins set a clear and definitive tone for the team’s mission from the outset of training camp. Year one’s task was to ‘build the right way’ as Jenkins took over as a rookie head coach a few months after changes took shape in the front office and a retooled roster was developing.
The Grizzlies survived a late comeback push to defeat the Cavaliers 132-121 in the 2021-22 season opener on Wednesday night at FedExForum. Ja Morant scored 11 of his game-high 37 points in the final quarter and added six rebounds, six assists and two blocks. Desmond Bane tied his career-high, scoring 22 points to go with three rebounds and two steals. De’Anthony Melton went 4-for-6 from 3-point range for 20 points and four rebounds. Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 13 points, six rebounds and four blocks.
When the Memphis Grizzlies open their 2021-22 NBA season against the Cavaliers on Wednesday, the new WynnBET Sports Bar will also debut in FedExForum. It’s the second such sports bar to open in a sports facility under the WynnBET brand. The WynnBET Sports Bar is located adjacent to Beale Street,...
There were some surprising decisions with the rookie extension deadline passed on the eve of the 2021-22 NBA regular season. 11 players overall signed extensions, headlined by Luka Doncic, Trae Young, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Michael Porter Jr. landing max extensions. Five players are no longer on an NBA roster, two...
11 games of NBA action on Wednesday night mean our morning round-up is split into two parts. Here's everything that happened in the Western Conference, featuring the Nuggets avenging last season's playoffs defeat to the Suns, two incredible Ja Morant highlights and a bad night for Damian Lillard. Game of...
Ja Morant balled out but it wasn’t quite enough for the Memphis Grizzlies last night. Morant scored 40 points and recorded 10 assists in the Grizzlies 121-118 loss to the Lakers in Los Angeles. Morant missed a game-tying free throw with 2.5 seconds left. Memphis remains out west to play the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night.
The Memphis Grizzlies west coast road trip continues tonight as they are in Portland to play the Trail Blazers. Ja Morant scored 40 points in the Grizzlies’ road loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night. Memphis is off to a 2-and-1 start to the season.
Zaire Wade, the son of Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade, has signed a contract with the Utah Jazz’s minor league affiliate. The younger Wade, 19, graduated from high school in 2020 and will sign with the Salt Lake City Stars, a team in the G-League. The move comes less than a year after the retired D-Wade became part owner of the Jazz.
LeBron James and Anthony Davis were incredible during the Los Angeles Lakers season opener against the Golden State Warriors. The two stars combined for 67 points and 22 rebounds in a reminder of just how deadly a duo they can be. The same cannot be said for Russell Westbrook, who...
Rajon Rondo is once again back in Los Angeles, and part of the Lakers. Rondo was with the Lakers between 2018 to 2020, during which time he helped the Lakers win the 2020 NBA championship. Rondo was absolutely spectacular during the Lakers' 2020 playoff run. He was easily the 3rd...
ComplexCon returns to Long Beach Nov. 6 - 7 with hosts J. Balvin and Kristen Noel Crawley, performances by A$AP Rocky and Turnstile, and more shopping and drops. After LeBron James told reporters last week that he believes getting vaccinated for COVID-19 is everyone’s personal choice and not something political, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar penned an essay voicing his disapproval of James’ comments, citing how dangerous they could be.
Michael Jordan is well known as one of the most competitive people to ever play the game of basketball. He was a menace on the court and as a result, he came one of the best to ever step on the court. To this day, his competitive nature is the stuff of legend, and it was on full display in "The Last Dance," which didn't always paint MJ in the best light.
NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal made a lot of money on the basketball court. His son, college hoops star Shareef O’Neal, has potential to do the same.
Sports media company The Action Network has revealed a list of college athletes, dubbed The NCAA Rich List, who could charge the most per sponsored Instagram post under the new name, image and likeness rules. To create the list, The Action Network said it used marketing and analytical tool HypeAuditor to reveal follower counts and engagement rates on the social media platform, with data accurate as of Sept. 10. The amount athletes could earn was...
Michael Jordan is widely regarded as the greatest basketball player of all time. During his playing days, Jordan impressed everyone with his unmatched skills and equally amazing resume. While even in his era, there were many amazing stars, MJ was in a league of his own. So it is quite...
On Friday, the Los Angeles Lakers took their second straight loss to open the 2021-22 season. To make matters worse, Anthony Davis and Dwight Howard got into a shoving match on the sideline. After the game, Davis was asked about the matter. “Two guys, we’re very competitive. We just want...
Steph Curry is the greatest shooter of all time. At this point, there can be no debating this statement. But despite this fact, Steph Curry's play ceases to amaze fans of the NBA. His incredible scoring is just absolutely astonishing, and not many players have been able to stop him.
After some notable cuts on Friday night, it appears the Golden State Warriors are set to enter the 2021-22 season with 14 players on the roster — leaving that 15th spot open for now. Minutes after the team’s 119-97 preseason finale victory, head coach Steve Kerr informed Jordan Bell, Avery...
Russell Westbrook was interested in being traded to one Los Angeles team — and one Los Angeles team only. The Wizards sent Westbrook to the Lakers this past offseason as part of a five-team trade, but it turns out there may have been another path out of Washington for the nine-time All-Star. In an interview with NBC Sports Washington’s Chris Miller, Wizards general manager Tommy Sheppard declared that, while Westbrook didn’t demand a trade, he did shut down any conversations about joining the Clippers.
