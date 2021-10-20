CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grizzlies open NBA season this evening

By Todd Hamilton
 8 days ago

Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies begin their new season this evening...

Grizzlies finalize 2021-22 opening night roster

Memphis, Tenn. – The Memphis Grizzlies today announced the team waived guard Kris Dunn, forward Matthew Hurt and guard David Stockton to finalize the 2021-22 regular season roster. The Grizzlies will tip-off the 2021-22 regular season against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday, Oct. 20, at FedExForum. Dunn (6-3, 205), who...
MikeCheck: As season opener looms, growth-minded Grizzlies preparing to ‘protect the culture’

CHICAGO – They’re more than mantras. Consider them more like guideposts and guardrails to keep the Grizzlies on track. At the start of each of his three seasons in Memphis as coach, Taylor Jenkins set a clear and definitive tone for the team’s mission from the outset of training camp. Year one’s task was to ‘build the right way’ as Jenkins took over as a rookie head coach a few months after changes took shape in the front office and a retooled roster was developing.
Postgame Report: Morant makes statement as Grizzlies open season with win over Cavaliers

The Grizzlies survived a late comeback push to defeat the Cavaliers 132-121 in the 2021-22 season opener on Wednesday night at FedExForum. Ja Morant scored 11 of his game-high 37 points in the final quarter and added six rebounds, six assists and two blocks. Desmond Bane tied his career-high, scoring 22 points to go with three rebounds and two steals. De’Anthony Melton went 4-for-6 from 3-point range for 20 points and four rebounds. Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 13 points, six rebounds and four blocks.
WynnBET Sports Bar Opens At Grizzlies’ FedExForum In Memphis

When the Memphis Grizzlies open their 2021-22 NBA season against the Cavaliers on Wednesday, the new WynnBET Sports Bar will also debut in FedExForum. It’s the second such sports bar to open in a sports facility under the WynnBET brand. The WynnBET Sports Bar is located adjacent to Beale Street,...
Ja Morant
NBA Exec Shocked By Grizzlies’ Jaren Jackson Jr. Extension

There were some surprising decisions with the rookie extension deadline passed on the eve of the 2021-22 NBA regular season. 11 players overall signed extensions, headlined by Luka Doncic, Trae Young, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Michael Porter Jr. landing max extensions. Five players are no longer on an NBA roster, two...
Morant has big night, but Grizzlies lose at LA Lakers

Ja Morant balled out but it wasn’t quite enough for the Memphis Grizzlies last night. Morant scored 40 points and recorded 10 assists in the Grizzlies 121-118 loss to the Lakers in Los Angeles. Morant missed a game-tying free throw with 2.5 seconds left. Memphis remains out west to play the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night.
Grizzlies back in action tonight at Portland

The Memphis Grizzlies west coast road trip continues tonight as they are in Portland to play the Trail Blazers. Ja Morant scored 40 points in the Grizzlies’ road loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night. Memphis is off to a 2-and-1 start to the season.
Dwyane Wade’s son Zaire signs NBA contract

Zaire Wade, the son of Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade, has signed a contract with the Utah Jazz’s minor league affiliate. The younger Wade, 19, graduated from high school in 2020 and will sign with the Salt Lake City Stars, a team in the G-League. The move comes less than a year after the retired D-Wade became part owner of the Jazz.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Calls Out LeBron James Over COVID-19 Vaccine Comments in New Essay

ComplexCon returns to Long Beach Nov. 6 - 7 with hosts J. Balvin and Kristen Noel Crawley, performances by A$AP Rocky and Turnstile, and more shopping and drops. After LeBron James told reporters last week that he believes getting vaccinated for COVID-19 is everyone’s personal choice and not something political, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar penned an essay voicing his disapproval of James’ comments, citing how dangerous they could be.
Michael Jordan Reveals The Only Athlete He Fears

Michael Jordan is well known as one of the most competitive people to ever play the game of basketball. He was a menace on the court and as a result, he came one of the best to ever step on the court. To this day, his competitive nature is the stuff of legend, and it was on full display in "The Last Dance," which didn't always paint MJ in the best light.
Why Shareef O’Neal, the Son of NBA Icon Shaquille O’Neal, Has the Highest NIL Earning Potential on Instagram

NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal made a lot of money on the basketball court. His son, college hoops star Shareef O’Neal, has potential to do the same. Sports media company The Action Network has revealed a list of college athletes, dubbed The NCAA Rich List, who could charge the most per sponsored Instagram post under the new name, image and likeness rules. To create the list, The Action Network said it used marketing and analytical tool HypeAuditor to reveal follower counts and engagement rates on the social media platform, with data accurate as of Sept. 10. The amount athletes could earn was...
The Warriors Made A Surprising Roster Move Friday Night

After some notable cuts on Friday night, it appears the Golden State Warriors are set to enter the 2021-22 season with 14 players on the roster — leaving that 15th spot open for now. Minutes after the team’s 119-97 preseason finale victory, head coach Steve Kerr informed Jordan Bell, Avery...
Wizards GM says Russell Westbrook rejected the idea of a

Russell Westbrook was interested in being traded to one Los Angeles team — and one Los Angeles team only. The Wizards sent Westbrook to the Lakers this past offseason as part of a five-team trade, but it turns out there may have been another path out of Washington for the nine-time All-Star. In an interview with NBC Sports Washington’s Chris Miller, Wizards general manager Tommy Sheppard declared that, while Westbrook didn’t demand a trade, he did shut down any conversations about joining the Clippers.
