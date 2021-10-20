Movie crew set to shoot film at Red Bridges Barbeque

The EnergaCamerimage international cinematography film festival has unwrapped its main competition lineup, which includes Belfast, Dune and The Tragedy of Macbeth, which will be the opening night film, with director Joel Coen and DP Bruno Delbonnel scheduled to attend. Camerimage, held annually in Poland, has become a bellwether for what’s to come in the cinematography Oscar race. In three of the past five years, the winners of Camerimage’s Golden Frog have gone on to earn Oscar nominations in cinematography. Those films include 2016’s Lion, 2019’s Joker and 2020’s Nomadland. The 2017 Camerimage winner, On Body and Soul, was nominated in the foreign-language film Oscar category. The festival’s 2018 Golden...

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO