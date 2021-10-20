CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Movie crew set to shoot film at Red Bridges Barbeque

Shelby Star
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRed Brides Barbecue Lodge is hitting the big screen. One of the most well-known barbecue joints in the state has been selected as a location for an upcoming film. The production team wouldn't say the name of the flick or who's in it, but...

www.shelbystar.com

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Russian film crew back on Earth after shooting first movie in space

William Shatner wasn’t the only actor who recently went to space. A Russian film crew making the first movie in space returned to Earth on Sunday after spending nearly two weeks at the International Space Station. The Soyuz MS-18 space capsule carrying actor Yulia Peresild, 37, and director Klim Shipenko,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Hollywood Reporter

Camerimage: Competition Lineup Unveiled, Includes ‘Dune,’ ‘Belfast,’ ‘Tragedy of Macbeth’

The EnergaCamerimage international cinematography film festival has unwrapped its main competition lineup, which includes Belfast, Dune and The Tragedy of Macbeth, which will be the opening night film, with director Joel Coen and DP Bruno Delbonnel scheduled to attend. Camerimage, held annually in Poland, has become a bellwether for what’s to come in the cinematography Oscar race. In three of the past five years, the winners of Camerimage’s Golden Frog have gone on to earn Oscar nominations in cinematography. Those films include 2016’s Lion, 2019’s Joker and 2020’s Nomadland. The 2017 Camerimage winner, On Body and Soul, was nominated in the foreign-language film Oscar category. The festival’s 2018 Golden...
MOVIES
CBS 46

Georgia film industry workers react to deadly shooting on 'Rust' movie set

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A deadly accident on a movie set in New Mexico is sending shockwaves through the film industry. Alec Baldwin, co-producer and star of the movie Rust, discharged a prop firearm Thursday, according to the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office. It resulted in the death of the movie's cinematographer, 42-year-old Halyna Hutchines. Director Joel Souza, 48, was also struck and injured.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Pete#Barbeque#Red Bridges
collectspace.com

That's a wrap! Soyuz lands with film crew after station movie shoot

— The first professional film crew to fly into space has returned to Earth after 12 days shooting a movie aboard the International Space Station. Russian actress Yulia Peresild and producer Klim Shipenko landed with cosmonaut Oleg Novitskiy of the Russian federal space corporation Roscosmos on Sunday (Oct. 17). The three descended aboard the Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft to a touchdown at 12:35 a.m. EDT (0435 GMT or 10:35 a.m. local time) on the steppe of Kazakhstan.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Deadline

Kathy Bates Drama ‘Home’ Gets U.S. Deal With Gravitas Ventures

Gravitas Ventures has acquired U.S. rights to the dramatic feature Home—starring Jake McLaughlin (Savages, ABC’s Quantico), Oscar winner Kathy Bates (Fox’s American Horror Story, Misery) and more—from production company augenschein Filmproduktion, setting it for a day-and-date release on December 3rd. The first feature written and directed by award-winning German actress Franka Potente (The Bourne Identity, Run Lola Run, Blow) will hit theaters in 10 cities, in addition to all major cable and digital platforms. It tells the story of Marvin Hacks (McLaughlin), who comes home after spending more than 20 years in prison to find out that, even after two decades, his...
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Princess Charlene shares devastating news as she recovers from final operation

Princess Charlene of Monaco shared some heartbreaking news as she continues to recover from an operation in South Africa. The 43-year-old royal revealed on Instagram that her beloved pet dog had suddenly passed away. Sharing a photo of herself and her pup taken last Christmas, Charlene wrote: "My little Angel died last night, she was run over. I will miss you so much, Rest In Peace [broken heart emoji]."
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Daily Mail

Inside the sad final weeks of a lonely man, 49, who drank himself to death with $24,000 worth of booze over 300 orders delivered to his Bondi flat by Jimmy Brings

The sad final weeks of a lonely Scottish national who drank himself to death in his Bondi flat have been revealed as the role of drinks delivery service Jimmy Brings in providing him with alcohol comes into question. The drinks delivery service is facing an investigation after it was revealed...
FOOD & DRINKS
MarketRealist

Multimillionaire Barry Weiss, Star of Reality Show "Storage Wars," Is Set To Return This Season

Barry Weiss, who rose to fame as one of the stars of A&E reality show Storage Wars, hasn’t been on the show for a few years. According to a recent trailer for Season 14 of the series, 70-year-old Weiss will return to at least one episode of the new season. What has Weiss been up to since his last regular appearances on the show in 2013, and what's his net worth today?
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

NCIS viewers disappointed as latest episode pulled from schedule - find out why

NCIS fans have been left disappointed as the latest episodes of NCIS and NCIS: Hawai'i were pulled from schedule on Monday evening - and replaced with reruns instead. New episodes of the long-running naval drama and its new spinoff have been airing on CBS at the new timeslot of 9pm and 10pm EST since mid-September, but unfortunately, fans of both series will have to wait another week for the next instalment.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Former ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Actor Dished on What Daniela Ruah, Chris O’Donnell are Like on Set

The chemistry between the cast members of NCIS: Los Angeles is undeniable. And that’s because, in real life, the actors are like “a family.”. During a 2018 interview with former NCIS: Los Angeles star Andrea Bordeaux, Leora Heilbronn of Brieftake said she couldn’t help but notice that the actors on the series seem so “in-sync.” So she wanted to know about the stars’ relationships offscreen.
LOS ANGELES, CA
New York Post

Fans are outraged that Zendaya is in ‘Dune’ for only 7 minutes

Zendaya stole the show in “Dune” trailers, but with only seven minutes on screen, it left something to be desired for fans. Viewers were outraged after learning she would only be featured for a very limited amount of time in the movie, which is more than two hours long. Naturally,...
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Rapper and Actor Bow Wow's Net Worth Is Not as Massive as Fans Might Think

Many on social media agree that Bow Wow, born Shad Moss, gets a lot of deserved hate online. From the infamous scandal that birthed the Bow Wow Challenge to his rather corny antics on social media, it’s easy to see why he’s always on the receiving end of jokes. Despite how most people may feel about the rapper, no one can deny that he’s an icon.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy