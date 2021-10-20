CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

Nine Mile Community hosts apple cider festival

By MONTE TURNER
Valley Press-Mineral Independent
Valley Press-Mineral Independent
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a7krM_0cWzIDtj00

For the past four years, minus 2020 due to the pandemic, it has always been a neighborhood celebratory gathering that has absolutely zero interest in a person’s age, race, political affiliation, religion or thickness of their wallet.

It’s a festive party that marks the definite arrival of fall by making apples the center of attention, but it is also an awareness campaign to help protect the bears in the Nine Mile Valley.

“Right now, all of the apples are ripe and falling from the trees which works as a magnate to the black bears in the valley”, said Sharon Sweeny, retired USFS Superior Ranger and long-time resident of the Nine Mile Valley.

Sweeny and her husband, Pat, are caretakers, helpers and doers of whatever-is-needed for the nonprofit Nine Mile Community Center which is a historic school and church, so the Nine Mile Community Apple Cider Festival is where they were with sleeves rolled up along with the other volunteers as apples are pressed into cider for those who picked and brought them for this reason.

There was live old-fashioned music to match the nostalgic theme while attendees enjoyed sampling chili from the semi-serious cookoff that morning and delicious desserts and camaraderie with neighbors and making new friends at the event.

Melissa Davis from the Spotted Fawn area of the valley has lived in the community for 2 years and this was her first time attending. She was a volunteer apple cutter which is needed to size the chunks down to better fit into the 3 presses that were operating.

“I have 2 growlers to make into hard cider when I get home. We brought lots of pears to be pressed with the apples today as we know the bears are cruising for fruit right now. This is just an awesome day”, she beamed.

Pat Sweeny said they were picking apples at Brovold Orchard in Alberton after their harvest season ended last weekend for this day before they fell to the ground for the ursus arctos (black bears) to dine on.

‘Help Save Wild Bears by Picking and Pressing Your Apples’ was the slogan and it appeared folks knew this was an issue so having fun and helping bears was a goal that everyone bought into last Saturday.

Lisa Hensley has lived in the valley for just under 2 years and is on the board of directors for the Nine Mile Community Center as their marketing coordinator.

Originally from Stevensville, she is very happy with her move to the Nine Mile Valley.

“I love it here! This is exactly what I was looking for in a community”, she beamed. “Don’t get me wrong, Stevensville will always have a very special place in my heart. Maybe it’s the narrowness of this valley compared to the expansive Bitterroot, but we just feel closer to our neighbors”.

The leftover mush, or masticated apple pulp is what Marie Hull calls it, is delivered to a small hog farm in the valley. Hull and her husband operated an auto repair business in Pasadena, California for 30 years and moved to the 9-Mile Valley 2 years ago.

This was her first time attending. “Getting to know our neighbors better, or meet ones for the first time today, has been so much fun. We’re so glad this is our home”, she said. Tara Hartley works at Costco in Missoula but she and her husband and 2-year-old son, Chase, have lived in the area for 3 years. Another ‘firstie’ at the festival who was involved with helping serve lunch and keeping an eye on Chase while her husband was working with others cranking on one of the apple presses for the cider extraction.

“This is such a terrific family event and the weather cold not have been better. We’re already looking forward to next year but want to become more involved with the Community Center after being here today”, she said.

Sharon Sweeny was the only one who could give a guess to how many pounds of apples were squished rather than, “Oh heaven’s, I don’t know”. Or “Lots and lots. That’s all I can say. And all different types and sizes”, where Sharon guesstimated around 1,000 to 1,200 pounds that we brought by kids, elderly, families and visitors from Missoula and Alberton.

“One very nice gesture people can do is to offer to pick apples from trees that belong to disabled or older folks who just can’t get up into the branches. We do this not only for the cider making but to get them out of the fields as the bears are constantly here this time of year and break tree limbs while gorging on them”, she stated.

The unique old-fashioned music was enjoyed by everyone from a quartet consisting of a guitar, 5-string banjo, bass, and mandolin. Asked if they had a name they laughed and said they were all long-time friends from Missoula and Nine Mile but haven’t played together since the pandemic.

“Let’s call ourselves the Blue Bottle Band”, joked the mandolinist Mark Vosburgh who works as a Public Information Officer for the USFS. But the other 3 smiled and nodded so it was apparently accepted as their name which is a tribute to the blue bottle growlers that are sold for $10 each as a fund raiser for the Nine Mile Community Center.

The Community Center did the heavy lifting for the festival but had strong support from the Vital Ground Foundation, Montana Fish Wildlife & Parks and Ninemile Wildlife Workgroup.

Comments / 0

Related
The Day

Salem Apple Festival is Saturday

One of the rites of autumn is back: the Salem Apple Festival. The folks at the Congregational Church of Salem have been busy baking apple pies and other delicious treats. They’ll be selling them on Saturday on the Salem Green, and you know how it goes: get there early, because once the pies are gone, they’re gone. In 2019, they were sold out before 11 a.m.
SALEM, CT
Valley Press-Mineral Independent

Community calendar

Oct. 23-30 - St. Regis Annual Scarecrow Contest. Prizes for first, second and third place! Details @ www.facebook.com/St-Regis-Community-Center-Community-Events. Oct. 30 - St Regis Annual Harvest Festival Dinner & Dance. 6-8 p.m. St. Regis Community Center. Free family event/everyone welcome!. Plains Lions Club. The Lions Club is hosting its annual Halloween...
PLAINS, MT
gilaherald.com

Community enjoys Harvest Festival Downtown

SAFFORD – With all the holiday favorites from pumpkin carving and face painting, crafts, games, entertainment, food, and a large variety of vendors, the annual Harvest Festival in Downtown Safford was well-received Saturday. The event was chockful of vendors lined up and down Main Street while dance shows from the...
SAFFORD, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
WTGS

District 2 host community clean up and environmental fall festival

SAVANNAH, Ga (WTGS) — Second Alderman Detric Leggett and 2nd Commissioner Gator Rivers have partnered up with Black Voters Matter, Armor Up campaign to host a community clean up and environment fall festival tomorrow. The clean-up will start at 8:00 a.m. "What we want to do is just, reinforce and...
ENVIRONMENT
Valley News

ACIL to host Halloween festivities

The Anza Civic Improvement League, along with community businesses and organizations will host trunk or treats, hand out candy and food and present fun and games at Minor Park Saturday, Oct. 30. “Join us for the 15th Anniversary Halloween Event at Minor Park,” ACIL director Tabitha Dawes said. “Trick or treating will be in town, then dinner, music, scream contest, pumpkin carving contest, costume, and dance contest and hayrides will be presented at the Park.” Businesses located along Hwy. 371 will pass out candy and other goodies to spooks, robots, clowns and cartoon characters from 4 to 6 p.m. Events at the park will continue the fun until 9 p.m. Anza loves its Halloween and this year promises to bring out the very best in costumes, goodies and down-home spooktacular fun.
ANZA, CA
theappalachianonline.com

Appalachia art and apple cider: Valle Country Fair returns for 43rd year

The smell of homemade apple cider wafted through the air on Saturday as patrons browsed artisan tents, while the melodies of live, Appalachia-region music played nearby. The Valle Country Fair returned to Valle Crucis over the weekend for in-person festivities after being virtual last year. The Valle Country Fair is...
FESTIVAL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marie Hull
Cornell Daily Sun

Falling Into Autumn With Apple Harvest Festival

As I approached the commons, the harmonic melody of a violin welcomed me to the Commons entrance. This was just the beginning of the 39th annual Apple Harvest Festival, running in the Ithaca Commons from Friday, Oct.1 to Sunday, Oct.3 this year. All over the Commons, the smell of apple crumble, kettle popcorn and fried food permeated through the air and mixed with the damp rain. This was my first experience at Apple Fest, and it only enticed me to visit every booth to check out the apple treats and local goods that merchants brought.
ITHACA, NY
prestontimesonline.com

Greetings from The Miles Community Improvement Group

Just wanted to pop in to say hi and give a few updates as we have had such an outpouring of support and interest in the Miles Park Project. We have been working hard to:. ~ make our fundraising dinner on 11/6 a success, we hope to see you there!
POLITICS
Franklin News Post

BOONES MILL APPLE FESTIVAL

The Boones Mill Apple Festival returned Saturday for its 43rd year, but this year it made its debut in October as opposed to its traditional September date. The event was postponed in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
BOONES MILL, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apples#Volunteers#Apple Cider#Usfs Superior Ranger#Brovold Orchard
discoverhometown.com

Community League hosts A Community Affair

A Community Affair arts and craft show returned after a one-year hiatus. The show, held at Menomonee Falls High School on Oct. 16, is organized by Community League of Menomonee Falls. Middle row (below): Volunteers Barbara Champion and Elaine Chikalla (left photo), are pictured near the entry table. Lauren Dude...
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
leadertimes.com

Church plays host to fall festival

Debbie Snyder (foreground) works the drive thru line during this weekend’s Fall Festival at Salem Walkchalk Baptist Church. While inclement weather kept event attendance down, the drive thru was busy, according to the Rev. Mike Bowser, the church’s pastor.
WEATHER
The Portland Mercury

PDX Community Cider: Let No Fruit Go to Waste

Portland neighborhoods are brimming with residential fruit trees, and while the bounty is a delight to the residents and their friends who reap the benefit of their generosity, a lot of that fruit winds up wasted on the ground. One refreshing solution comes from the Portland Cider Company, an award-winning...
PORTLAND, OR
JC Post

Farmers' Market will host a Fall Festival

There will be a Fall Fest at the Farmers Market in Junction City on Oct. 21. Susan Jagerson with Live Well Geary County, praised the vendors and participation in the weekly market. On the 21st there will be pumpkins to give away to families, "and some stickers to put on the pumpkins." There will also be a drawing for a large pumpkin and pumpkin carving set, Snap Ed will be serving healthy snacks cider will be available and there will be games for children.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Apple
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Costco
wagmtv.com

County Ag Report: Apple Cider Mill

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - It’s that time of year, when you warm up with a hot mug of apple cider. The MSAD #1 Educational Farm is happy to provide...along with a side of learning. “We have a relationship with the cider pressing to chemistry and biology but its really...
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
lizmarieblog.com

Classic Fall Apple Cider Bar

Each year I like to create an Apple Cider Bar for our family and guests to enjoy throughout the fall season. Through everyday moments, you can catch me with some sort of liquid in my hand. So the idea of creating a cozy space for our family and guests to serve themselves with a seasonal liquid is something I find really special. Today I am sharing a classic fall Apple Cider Bar!
FOOD & DRINKS
brctv13.com

Monroe County Orchard Ups Apple Cider Production to Meet the Demand

A fruitful apple harvest comes just in time for a Monroe County farm to meet the high demand for apple cider this year. The co-owner of Heckman Orchards in Effort tells us the weather in the spring and summer was great for their orchard. The apples grew larger and juicier than ever, and now the community is drinking them up in cider. They've had to up the production from two times a week to three times a week to meet the demand. Businesses are taking advantage of the seasonal treat as well.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Valley Press-Mineral Independent

Valley Press-Mineral Independent

Plains, MT
126
Followers
47
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Valley Press-Mineral Independent

Comments / 0

Community Policy