The Zozo Championship takes place this week on the PGA Tour but the event will be without the fanfare that it has had in recent memory. The reasons are simple. The biggest factor going against the tournament this week is that it returns to its native Japan after being played in the United States last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, the event was played at Sherwood Country Club in California and the field was a who’s who in the current world of golf.

GOLF ・ 11 DAYS AGO