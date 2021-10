A couple of months after the UK decided to take a closer look at the semiconductor mega-M&A, the European Commission has opened an in-depth investigation. One of the advantages of being unshackled from such a massive bureaucracy is the ability to make decisions more quickly. It was only when the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority took over the review of the Virgin Media O2 merger that it was fast-tracked towards approval. Similarly, the CMA realised last August that US chip giant Nvidia’s proposed acquisition of chip designer deserved closer scrutiny. For some reason it has taken the EC until now to come to the same conclusion.

BUSINESS ・ 17 HOURS AGO