CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

FDA Nears Approval For Mixing Vaccine Boosters

By CBS News
News On 6
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe FDA may authorize mixing and matching COVID-19 booster shots as soon as Wednesday. The policy could give Americans and health officials more freedom in maintaining protection against the virus....

www.newson6.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

If You Get a Moderna Booster, Expect These Side Effects, New CDC Report Says

Health experts have been debating the need for booster shots over the past few months, with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently authorizing a Pfizer booster for certain groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This additional shot is only available to those who received the Pfizer vaccine for their first two doses. Moderna recipients are advised to wait until a booster dose is approved for their specific vaccine, which White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, has said will likely come "relatively soon." But if you got Moderna and are waiting your turn, you can still prepare yourself for what the next shot will be like, thanks to new CDC research documenting the potential side effects of a Moderna booster.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Booster#Covid 19 Vaccine#Americans
WTRF- 7News

4th COVID vaccine dose; Why CDC says some people may need

(WJW) — As some people receive a third dose, or booster shot, of the COVID vaccine, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are now talking about a fourth dose. The CDC said people who are moderately and severely immunocompromised may need it. The health agency wrote on its website: “Moderately and severely immunocompromised people […]
PHARMACEUTICALS
KTLA

COVID vaccine boosters: Who’s eligible, when and how to get the shot in California

With boosters of all available COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S. now authorized, vaccination sites throughout California have begun administering the extra doses to shore up immunity against the virus. Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s advisory committee approved boosters for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, and said that people can “mix […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
CBS San Francisco

Newsom Receives COVID Vaccine Booster At Oakland Event Promoting State’s Vaccination Push

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Governor Gavin Newsom received a COVID booster shot from the state’s top health official at a press event to highlight the state’s ongoing vaccination push. Health and Human Services Director Dr. Mark Ghaly gave Newsom the booster shot at the Asian Health Center in Oakland’s Chinatown Wednesday morning. Both came to the center to urge people to get vaccinated and to get a booster shot to extend their vaccine protection. The governor noted that while he originally received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, he was getting a Moderna booster to demonstrate the safety of mixing and matching vaccines...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS Denver

CDC Estimates Pfizer Vaccine For Ages 5-11 In Colorado On November 1

DENVER (CBS4) – A U.S. Food and Drug Administration panel voted 17-0 Tuesday to recommend emergency use authorization of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11. According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, the federal government has allocated 171,000 doses of the Pfizer pediatric vaccine to Colorado for the initial rollout. (credit: CBS) Gov. Jared Polis released the following statement Tuesday afternoon: “This recommendation marks a strong and long-awaited step toward full approval of the safe and effective COVID vaccine for kids aged 5 to 11 years old and an important milestone in the fight to end the...
COLORADO STATE
Newswise

An old drug saves lives of COVID-19 patients

Embargoed by The Lancet until Wednesday, 27 October, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. EDT. Newswise — Hamilton, ON (Oct. 27, 2021) – An inexpensive repurposed drug called fluvoxamine can save the lives of COVID-19 patients and cut hospital admissions by up to 30 per cent, says a study co-led by McMaster University.
PHARMACEUTICALS
thunder1320.com

SNAP Food Benefits to increase starting Friday

Almost 848,000 people in Tennessee will see their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits go up by about 21% starting tomorrow. Recipients of the program that formerly known as food stamps will receive, on average, an extra $36 a month on their EBT cards going forward. Peter Martino, chief...
NASHVILLE, TN
centraloregondaily.com

Increased emergency SNAP benefits continue in November

Most Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive emergency allotments in November. The federal government has approved emergency allotments every month since March 2020. This gives SNAP recipients additional support during the COVID-19 pandemic. In November, roughly 398,400 SNAP households will receive about $63 million in...
HEALTH SERVICES

Comments / 0

Community Policy