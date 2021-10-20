CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
CommScope launches 'Prodigy' line of hardened connectors for FTTH

Cover picture for the articleHICKORY, NC – CommScope announced today its new hardened connector Prodigy, designed to accelerate and simplify field installation for the fiber networks of the future. The Prodigy system utilizes universal, small-form hardened connectors...

