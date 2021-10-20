CommScope launches 'Prodigy' line of hardened connectors for FTTH

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Nokia's Nuage Networks lands SD-WAN deal in Iraq; Telecom Italia takes out digital insurance; Swisscom gets its groove on. Comms Council UK, a trade body for VoIP providers, has revealed that its members have been hit by a wave of DDoS attacks over the past four weeks which, they say in a statement, "appear to be part of a coordinated extortion-focused international campaign by professional cyber criminals." The group says that it is liaising with the UK government, the National Cyber Security Centre and regulator Ofcom to pool their intelligence and hopefully get a grip on the nefarious activity. Several VoIP providers supply telecom services to critical organizations such as the police and the National Health Service, which only adds to the urgency to address the DDoS deluge.

WORLD ・ 2 DAYS AGO