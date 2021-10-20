CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Dodgers Seek to Even NLCS After Rallying for Game 3 Victory

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dNMer_0cWzCzT900
Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - The Los Angeles Dodgers will attempt to even the National League Championship Series at two games apiece today at Dodger Stadium after rallying for a 6-5 victory over the Atlanta Braves in Game 3.

Cody Bellinger hit a game-tying three-run homer in the eighth inning and Mookie Betts doubled in the game-winning run three batters later.

Tuesday's victory averted the Dodgers falling behind in the best-of-seven series 3-0, a deficit which only one team in baseball has overcome, the 2004 Boston Red Sox, spurred on by a ninth-inning steal of second base in Game 4 by Dave Roberts, now the Dodgers manager.

“For us to go down 3-0 and hope for a 2004 miracle run is a tall ask,'' Roberts said. “And so we were dead in the water, you could see it. Luke's coming in and throwing 97 miles an hour and you get a squibber, you get AJ (Pollock) riding a base hit up the middle, to get behind in the count and to hit a homer, it just flipped everything.

“We got a very good ball club, but we just needed that kind of shot in the arm and I'm expecting it to carry over to tomorrow. This is a freaking big hit, big hit.''

Bellinger hit Luke Jackson's 1-2 four-seam fastball over the fence in right-center field for a three-run homer. The next batter, Chris Taylor singled and stole second, reducing the chance of an inning-ending double play.

Taylor took third when pinch-hitter Matt Beaty grounded out. Betts hit the first pitch from Jesse Chavez, who had relieved Jackson after Taylor's single, into right field for a double.

After Justin Turner popped out for the first out of the eighth inning, the Dodgers' chances of winning dropped to 8.1%, according to ESPN.

Roberts said the Dodgers “fed off that energy'' from the crowd at Dodger Stadium announced at 51,307.

“It was as loud as I've heard Dodger Stadium after that homer and they were loud and energetic all day long,'' Roberts said.

The home run continued Bellinger's postseason success after he hit .165 during a regular season in which he was placed on the injured list three times and missed 61 games because of a left calf contusion, left hamstring tightness and a left rib fracture. Bellinger had the game-winning hits in Games 2 and 5 of the National League Division Series against the San Francisco Giants.

Jackson said he “was trying to throw a fastball up and away'' on the pitch Bellinger homered on.

“I actually threw it better than I thought I threw it,'' Jackson said. “Out of my hand, I was like, `Oh, that's a ball. It's too high.' And no it wasn't too high. It was, you know, good player put a good swing on it and pretty remarkable.''

When asked what he would have liked to have done differently with that pitch, Jackson responded, “Sad thing is I would do the same thing again.''

The Braves combined four singles, Austin Riley's double on a ball that went off the glove of center fielder Gavin Lux and two walks, including a bases-loaded walk to Edwin Rosario that forced in Adam Duvall, who had singled, for four runs in the fourth inning to take a 4-2 lead.

Atlanta added a run in the fifth. Ozzie Albies led off with a single, stole second, moved to third on Joc Pederson's fly out and scored on Duvall's single.

Following Duvall's fifth-inning single, six Dodger relievers shut out the Braves over the final 4 2/3 innings, limiting them to three hits.

Tony Gonsolin, the eighth of nine Dodger pitchers, was credited with the victory, inducing Albies, the only batter he faced, to line out to Taylor in center field on the second pitch he threw to end the eighth inning.

Kenley Jansen struck out all three batters he faced in the ninth inning for his first save of the 2021 postseason. Jansen was the winning pitcher in the NL wild-card game against the St. Louis Cardinals Oct. 6 and Game 5 of the National League Division Series against the San Francisco Giants on Thursday.

Dodger starter Walker Buehler was relieved with two outs in the fourth inning, with the bases loaded and the Dodgers trailing 4-2. Reliever Alex Vesia retired Freddie Freeman on a line drive to Taylor to end the inning. It was the only pitch Vesia threw as he was pinch hit for in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Buehler allowed four runs and seven hits in 3 2/3 innings, walking three and striking out three.

“There's days where nothing seems to be working, kind of is what it is,'' Buehler said. “At some point you have to be better the next one. I don't really have an explanation at this point.''

Jackson, the fourth of five Braves' pitchers was charged with the loss, after allowing hits to four of the five batters he faced, including Bellinger, to begin the eighth inning.

Jackson called the loss “a speed bump in the road.''

“I wish it didn't happen and I wish we were up 3-0 going into Game 4 and having a chance to sweep, but I have no doubt at all in just our team coming back and just stronger tomorrow and ready to recollect and roll.''

The Dodgers opened the scoring in the first inning on a two-run homer by their second batter, Corey Seager. However, they were held scoreless over the next 7 1/3 innings until Bellinger's home run with one out in the eighth inning.

Atlanta starter Charlie Morton was lifted for a pinch hitter in the sixth inning after allowing two runs and three hits. He issued a postseason career-high six walks, including four in the first inning, tying Hall of Famer Tom Glavine for the most walks by a Braves pitcher in one postseason inning.

The victory made the Dodgers the seventh team to extend a league championship series to a least five games after falling behind 2-0. Of the 15 previous championship series that included a team trailing 2-0, nine ended in sweeps.

The victory was the Dodgers' 18th in their last 19 games at Dodger Stadium. The run began with a three-game sweep of Atlanta, Aug. 30-Sept. 1, the start of a franchise-record 15-game home winning streak.

The Braves have lost their last 10 games at Dodger Stadium, including two postseason contests in 2018.

Lefthander Julio Urias will pitch for the Dodgers Wednesday, while Atlanta will have a bullpen game. Manager Brian Snitker said at Tuesday's postgame news conference a decision had not been made about who his team's starting pitcher would be.

Urias was MLB's winningest pitcher in the regular season with 20 victories. He is 1-0 with one save and a 3.60 ERA in the 2021 postseason. Urias allowed two runs in the eighth inning of Game 2 of the NLCS Sunday as the Braves tied the score en route to a 5-4 victory.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Braves: Charlie Morton’s injury update even worse than imagined

The Atlanta Braves received a brutal injury update on starting pitcher Charlie Morton after he left Game 1 of the World Series. The Atlanta Braves got off to a tremendous start to Game 1 of the World Series, taking an early 5-0 lead over the Houston Astros. But, they received some awful news after starting pitcher Charlie Morton was removed from the game in the third inning with an apparent injury. As it turns out, the ailment is a serious one.
MLB
FanSided

Adam Duvall just got his ankles broken by a baseball (Video)

Atlanta Braves outfielder Adam Duvall tried to field a baseball, but instead “broke his ankles” during Game 6 of the NLCS on Saturday. The Atlanta Braves are looking to exorcise the demons that was their collapse in the 2020 NLCS this Saturday with a Game 6 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. With the win, they will reach the World Series for the first time since 1999. To do so, they will need to not make any mistakes.
MLB
FanSided

Braves fans want Brian Snitker fired for blowing Game 3 against Dodgers

After the Braves blew a 5-2 lead, thanks in part to decisions made by manager Brian Snitker, fans were calling for him to be fired in a fit of rage. The Atlanta Braves entered the bottom of the eighth inning with thoughts of a World Series appearance already dancing through their head. They had a 2-0 series lead and a 5-2 lead over the Dodgers in Dodger Stadium in Game 3. All they needed to do was close it out.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Beaty
Person
Walker Buehler
Person
Adam Duvall
Person
Corey Seager
Person
Joc Pederson
Person
Mookie Betts
Person
Kenley Jansen
Person
Tom Glavine
Person
Homer
Person
Cody Bellinger
WXIA 11 Alive

Who is the owner of the Atlanta Braves?

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves are headed to the World Series after finishing off the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday night with a 4-2 win to win the NLCS 4-2, as well. It's the first time in 22 years the Braves will appear in the Fall Classic. The last time...
MLB
FanSided

Look: Dodger Stadium’s embarrassing attendance for Game 3

The crowd at Dodger Stadium is receiving some criticism due to plenty of empty seats for the NLCS Game 3 featuring the Dodgers against the Atlanta Braves. As the Los Angeles Dodgers face off against the Atlanta Braves, it seems like some Dodgers fans missed the memo on the time for Game 3 of the NLCS. The Dodgers trail the Braves 2-0 in the series and a strong showing from the home crowd at Dodger Stadium would have likely been a welcomed sight for Los Angeles.
MLB
theScore

Braves' Pederson: Dodgers told me they weren't interested last winter

Atlanta Braves outfielder Joc Pederson has tormented his former team during the National League Championship Series, but it didn't have to be that way. Pederson, who spent seven years with the Los Angeles Dodgers before leaving via free agency last winter, says he wanted to stay with L.A., but the team didn't want him back.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Francisco Giants#The Los Angeles Dodgers#The Atlanta Braves#Espn#Fed
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Julio Urías will still start NLCS Game 4 after relief appearance in Game 2

The Los Angeles Dodgers still intend to start left-hander Julio Urías on Wednesday in Game 4 of the National League Championship Series, according to comments manager Dave Roberts made on Tuesday to reporters (including MLB.com's Juan Toribio). Urías' status for Game 4 had come into question following his controversial relief...
MLB
dodgersdigest.com

Braves @ Dodgers 2021 NLCS Game 4: Urías on the mound as the team attempts to even the series

After an incredible comeback in the eighth inning last night, the Dodgers beat the Braves by a score of 6-5, winning their first game of the series. Going down 3-0 in the NLCS to a strong Braves team would’ve likely been the end of the postseason for the Dodgers, but with the Braves inability to close the game last night, the Dodgers can change the feeling of the entire series with a win tonight. Julio Urias will be on the mound, looking to keep the Braves’ offense quiet while his own offense has a chance to put some runs on the board. The 23 year-old Huascar Ynoa was scheduled to start tonight, but was scratched before the game with right shoulder inflammation. The right-handed veteran Jesse Chavez will start in his place. The team will look to run with the momentum from that win last night and even the series.
MLB
Central Illinois Proud

Max Scherzer looking to pull Dodgers even with Braves in NLCS

The Atlanta Braves have a win in their back pocket but Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts believes his team has some offensive momentum as the clubs prepare to meet again in Atlanta in Game 2 of the National League Championship Series on Sunday night. The Dodgers are scheduled to...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NLCS
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
CBS Sports

Dodgers vs. Braves score: Live updates from NLCS Game 2 as Max Scherzer tries to help L.A. even series

The Los Angeles Dodgers and the Atlanta Braves will continue their best-of-seven National League Championship Series with Game 2 on Sunday night. The Braves won the series opener in walk-off fashion on Saturday. Historically, MLB teams to go up 2-0 in best-of-seven settings have gone on to win 84 percent of those series. In other words, Game 2 is a pivotal one. Here's how you can watch.
MLB
FOX Sports

Cody Bellinger comes through in Dodgers' NLCS Game 3 rally vs. the Braves

LOS ANGELES — As it soared toward him, Cody Bellinger tracked Luke Jackson’s pitch with his eyes. As they so often do, his eyes assured him he could connect with it. But this time, he actually could. And this time, Bellinger didn’t put all of himself into his swing. He did just enough.
MLB
northwestgeorgianews.com

Julio Urias takes mound as Dodgers look to even NLCS

The Los Angeles Dodgers are back in business, essentially rescuing their season and injecting even more drama into the National League Championship Series with the most unexpected of victories. The Atlanta Braves were five outs away from taking a three-games-to-none stranglehold on the NLCS on Tuesday before the Dodgers revived...
MLB
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy