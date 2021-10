The University of Arizona phonebook is being updated to include the option to add pronouns to student and faculty profiles on Oct. 26. Alex Harris, the senior project director for the Office of University Initiatives, said in an interview with the Daily Wildcat that the addition of pronouns is part of an ongoing initiative to gather information about names, sex, gender and pronouns in a more inclusive way.

