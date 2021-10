The Ravens have put tackle Ronnie Stanley on injured reserve. Stanley spent the latter half of last season on IR as well because of an ankle injury, and he’s played only in the season opener this year. He said in a statement Tuesday that his ankle isn’t where it needs to be, and he looks forward to coming back fully healthy in 2022. Stanley has been a regular starter for the Ravens since beginning his NFL career in 2016. Now at 5 & 1 and at the top of the AFC North, the Ravens prepare to host the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday afternoon. Our coverage begins at 12:30 on WNAV.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO