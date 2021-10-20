CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Pete Buttigieg Ought to Be a Hero to the Right

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLike so many issues corrupted by America’s increasing political extremism, the cartoonish contours of our public abortion debate belie the more benign, uncontroversial realities on the ground. For example, despite very loud attempts at turning abortions into celebratory occasions by some on the far left, most Americans do not...

The Independent

Anger as tech executive calls Pete Buttigieg a ‘loser’ for taking paternity leave

A technology executive and investor sparked furore on Twitter for referring to men in “important positions” who take paternity leave as “losers”.Joe Lonsdale, the founder of Palantir Technologies, tweeted on Wednesday that “any man in an important position who takes six months of leave for a newborn is a loser.”“In the old days men had babies and worked harder to provide for their future — that’s the correct masculine response.”He had been replying to a tweet about US transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg, who took paternity leave last month following the birth of his newborn twins — amid criticism from...
mediaite.com

Jake Tapper Confronts Pete Buttigieg About Taking Paternity Leave Amid Supply Chain Crisis: ‘Why Did You Not Appoint an Acting Secretary?’

CNN’s Jake Tapper confronted Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on why he didn’t appoint a subordinate to oversee the department while he was on paternity leave. Buttigieg spoke to Tapper on State of the Union, where he fielded questions about the country’s supply chain crises and the Biden administration’s attempts to get their stalled infrastructure agenda through Congress. At one point in the conversation, Tapper asked Buttigieg to respond to the mockery he has drawn from Fox News’ Tucker Carlson and others for taking leave after he and his husband, Chasten, announced the birth of their adopted twins.
Press Democrat

Pete Buttigieg jons the parental leave debate: This is work’ ’

WASHINGTON — No gainfully employed person can predict what their workload will look like the moment their children arrive, or how taxing it will be to put those responsibilities aside and care for a newborn 24/7 — let alone two of them. For Pete Buttigieg, the Department of Transportation secretary, that moment came just as political stakes for his boss were rising.
imdb.com

‘Mayor Pete’ Review: Vérité Doc Offers a Breezy Look Inside Pete Buttigieg’s Historic 2020 Campaign

A Pete Buttigieg documentary is, on some level, a step backwards for director Jesse Moss, who goes from “Boys State” one year to boy mayor the next, but there’s a natural kinship between these two films about the present and future of American politics, both of which paint scrappy vérité portraits of young men as they negotiate their own personal identities while trawling for votes in a country where identity has become the ultimate campaign issue. If the stakes are exponentially higher in “Mayor Pete,” however, you’d never know it from watching the movie’s unflappable namesake as he explodes onto the national scene and challenges heavyweights like Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren for the top spot on the Democratic ticket.
The Independent

Pete Buttigieg fires back at Tucker Carlson for saying he was ‘trying to figure out how to breastfeed’

US transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg has fired back at Fox News host Tucker Carlson for saying that he was “trying to figure out how to breastfeed” while on paternity leave.“I guess he just doesn’t understand the concept of bottle feeding, let alone the concept of paternity leave,” Mr Buttigieg told MSNBC’s Deadline White House on Friday evening.“But what’s really strange is that, you know, this is from a side of the aisle that used to claim the mantle of being pro-family. “What we have right now is an administration that’s actually pro-family. And I’m blessed to be able to...
New York Post

Pete Buttigieg defends being on paternity leave amid supply-chain crisis

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on Sunday defended being AWOL on paternity leave amid the US’s crippling supply-chain crisis — while warning the upheaval could stretch into the holidays and beyond. Buttigieg said he considers his leave “not a vacation, it’s work” — as he offered no new solutions to immediately...
cityxtramagazine.com

The Trailer for Pete Buttigieg's New Documentary Is Finally Here

The trailer for Amazon Prime Video's newest documentary about Pete Buttigieg, Mayor Pete, just dropped!. Directed by Jesse Moss and co-written by Moss, Amanda McBaine, and Jeff Gilbert, the film chronicles the meteoric rise of Buttigieg from small-town Indiana mayor to historic out presidential candidate to the first confirmed out gay cabinet member in U.S. history, promising unprecedented intimacy with not just Buttigieg and his political team, but also his husband Chasten.
Politics
US News and World Report

Pete Buttigieg and Biden’s Human Infrastructure Problem

Sen. Joe Manchin, the moderate West Virginia Democrat who's emerged as a crucial holdout in the push by the White House to pass a once-in-a-lifetime package of benefits for children and their families, outlined a new set of demands that would make the trillion-dollar proposal more palatable to him. [
NBC News

SEC. PETE BUTTIGIEG AND GOV. ASA HUTCHINSON JOIN “MEET THE PRESS WITH CHUCK TODD” THIS SUNDAY

Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R-Ark.) Senior Opinion Writer, Boston Globe; NBC News Contributor. Meet the Press with Chuck Todd is where newsmakers come to make news — setting the political agenda and spotlighting the impact Washington decision-making has on Americans across the country. It is the #1 most-watched Sunday public affairs show for the 2019-2020 season, reaching more than three million viewers every Sunday and millions more through social, digital and on-demand platforms. Meet the Press brings its authority and influencer interviews to MSNBC with MTP Daily weekdays at 1 p.m. ET, to the ongoing weekly podcast, The Chuck ToddCast, and to Meet the Press Reports, a 30-minute program on NBC News NOW and Peacock, focusing on a single topic explored through the Meet the Press lens. It’s the longest-running show in television history, recently expanding its brand to also include a political short-documentary film festival in collaboration with the American Film Institute. Chuck Todd is the political director of NBC News and the moderator of Meet the Press; Carrie Budoff Brown is the senior vice president; John Reiss is the executive producer.
Editor at Global Perspectives

The Department of Transportation and Pete Buttigieg's Paternity Leave Isn't the Sole Problem

Why is this Pete Buttigieg's fault? The Department of Transportation has many leaders who could make the same decisions as their boss while away. What happened?. Pete Buttigieg has received massive criticism over taking parental leave during a supply chain crisis to stay home with his adopted newborn twins. The family break was well within his rights and not something that was perfectly planned to align with a supply crisis - no doubt.

