Ravens-Bengals Week 7 Preview, Prediction, Where to Watch

By Todd Karpovich
 8 days ago
Cincinnati Bengals (4-2) at Baltimore Ravens (5-1)

When

Sunday, Oct.. 24, 2021, 1 p.m., at M&T Bank Stadium.

Ravens -6 (SI SportsBook).

How to Watch/Listen

Television: CBS / WJZ Ch. 13 (Baltimore)

Local Radio: WBAL (1090 AM) & 98Rock (97.9 FM)

National Radio: Compass Media Networks

Series History

The Ravens lead the all-time series with Cincinnati, 27-23. Baltimore has won five straight, including a 38-3 game when the teams last met in Week 17 of 2020. In that game, the Ravens rushed for a team-record 404 yards, with quarterback Lamar Jackson throwing three touchdowns. Under head coach John Harbaugh, Baltimore is 14-12 vs. Cincinnati.

By the Numbers

4 – NFL defenders this season to record at least one sack and one interception in a single game: Ravens safety DeShon Elliott, Bears linebacker Roquan Smith, Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau and Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson. Last Sunday in the win against the Chargers, Elliott tallied three tackles, one sack, one interception (the first of his career), and two passes defensed.

Notable

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has 2,078 combined yards (pass and rush), ranking as the NFL’s second-most, entering Week 7 (Tom Brady - 2,101).

Player Spotlight

Outside linebacker Justin Houston

The steely veteran needs .5 sacks to reach 100 for his career. With at least a half-sack, Houston would become the 37th player in NFL history to reach the coveted 100 milestone.

Ravens Game Plan

Offense

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is having an MVP-caliber performance over the first six games of 2021. Jackson is not only beating teams with his ability to run the football, but he's also making them pay for stacking the box by making explosive plays downfield to his wide receivers. Jackson is ranked ninth in the NFL with 1,686 yards passing. He has thrown for nine touchdowns with six interceptions. He also leads the team with 392 yards rushing with another two scores. The wide receivers are doing a better job catching the ball, running clean routes, and getting yards after making a reception. Baltimore has been led by wide receiver Marquise Brown and tight end Mark Andrews. Brown is ranked eighth with 486 yards receiving, and Andrews is right behind him at No. 11 with 468 yards, which is tied with Kansas City's Travis Kelce. The Ravens have four capable running backs — Latavius Murray, Ty'Son Williams, Devonta Freeman, and Le'Veon Bell  — capable of making plays. Baltimore is ranked fourth in the NFL with 155.2 yards rushing per game. 

The Bengals' defense is much improved from previous years. They are ranked eighth against the run (90.5 ypg) and 13th against the pass (240.5 ypg). Defensive end Trey Hendrickson has been dominant with 5.5 sacks. Defensive tackle B.J. Hill has also been capable of getting to the quarterback with three sacks, Linebacker Logan Wilson has a team-leading four interceptions and 52 tackles in six games. Cincinnati also has familiarity with Baltimore's offense as an AFC North rival. The Ravens have done a solid job attacking teams where they are most vulnerable. The Ravens would like to have balance with running and throwing the football, but if the Bengals stack the box, they'll try to beat them over the top.

Defense

The Ravens only got one look at Jor Burrow last season because of an injury. He's been mostly solid this season but has taken his share of hits with 16 sacks. Burrow has thrown for 1,540 yards with 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions. The Bengals have three prolific wide receivers — Ja’Marr Chase, Tyler Boyd, and Tee Higgins — and they could create matchup problems for the Ravens secondary. Cincinnati's pass offense is ranked 18th in the NFL with 238.3 yards per game. The Ravens confused Chargers' second-year quarterback Justin Herbert with different looks, and they'll look to do the same against Burrow, The key for the Ravens will be tackling, which was much improved against Los Angeles.

Joe Mixon leads the Bengals with 480 yards rushing. He can change the course of a game when healthy. Mixon is an explosive player that can break a big play downfield. Fellow running back Samaje Perine has also been solid with 4.4 yards per carry. The Ravens are ranked third against the run, allowing just 82 yards per game. If they can take away the Bengals run game, they'll be able to force turnovers by Burrow. Last week, the Chargers managed just 26 yards on the ground.

Prediction

With the exception of last year, the Bengals have traditionally played the Ravens tough. This is the Ravens' first divisional game. Cincinnati beat the Steelers 24-10 in Week 3. Baltimore is playing before a spirited home crowd and should be able to win the turnover battle. Jackson outduels Burrow.

Ravens 31, Bengals 20

NFL

NFL

NFL

NFL

NFL

NFL

NFL

Ravens Need to Get More Production Out of Inside Linebackers

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens inside linebackers have struggled over parts of this season. Patrick Queen and Malik Harrison have missed some tackles and had some challenges in pass coverage. It's a natural progression for young players, but the Ravens are going to need more production. “I think it’s...
NFL
Odafe Oweh Has Another Huge Game for Ravens

BALTIMORE — Ravens rookie first-round pick Odafe Oweh is the best player on the defense right now. He had a strip-sack on Colts quarterback Carson Wentz that saved the Ravens vital points. Baltimore erased a 16-point fourth-quarter deficit en route to a 31-25 victory. It seems like every time the...
NFL
Should the Ravens Be Concerned About Running Game?

OWINGS MILLS, Md — The Ravens had the NFL's top running attack in each of the last two seasons, sometimes amassing more than 200 yards in a game. The running attack has still been efficient but it's not having the same production as the previous years. Baltimore is ranked fourth...
NFL
Ravens Wary of Chargers 'Game Wrecker' Joey Bosa

OWING MILLS, Md. — Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman knows that Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa is a "game wrecker." As a result, Baltimore's offensive linemen will have to make sure they track Bosa on every play. Bosa has 2.5 sacks, six quarterback hits and two forced fumbles, and is...
NFL
Ravens Offer Scouting Report on Colts QB Carson Wentz

OWINGS MILLS, Md. —The Ravens are facing quarterback Carson Wentz for a second consecutive season. Last year, Wentz nearly led the Philadelphia Eagles to a stunning comeback against Baltimore. He threw for 213 yards with a touchdown as the Eagles scored 22 points in the fourth quarter but fell short 30-28.
NFL
Lamar Jackson '101 Percent' Heading Into MNF Game Against Colts

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson missed practice last week with a sore back and then took some hard shots against the Denver Broncos. However, Jackson was a full participant in practice this week heading into the Monday night game against the Indianapolis Colts. When asked how he...
NFL
Ravens Report Card Vs. Colts

BALTIMORE — The Ravens erased a 16-point, fourth-quarter deficit and beat the Indianapolis Colts 31-25 in overtime and improved to 4-1. Here is their Report Card. Quarterback — Lamar Jackson went 37 of 43 with a franchise-record 442 yards with four touchdowns. He threw the game-winning score with a 5-yard pass to Marquise Brown with 5:25 left in overtime. Jackson had one of the greatest performances in franchise history. Jackson became the first quarterback in NFL history to complete 85% of his passes in a 400-yard game. He recorded the highest completion percentage in a 40-pass game in NFL history (86.0%). Grade A.
NFL
